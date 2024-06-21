Deleted Tweet Shows Sauce Gardner’s Revenge on Paps Lasted About 45 Minutes

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; New York Jets coernerback Sauce Gardner poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner recently deleted his tweet featuring a picture of a person that he snapped without their knowledge. It was an act of revenge against people, especially paparazzi, who’ve clicked his pictures all his life without his consent. However, choosing a random person might not be the best idea.

Gardner likely felt the same sentiment, as he deleted the post after just 45 minutes. However, as we all know, nothing truly disappears from the internet:

Gardner is known for his eccentricity. The Jets cornerback has made sure his impact goes beyond his on-field persona. He has a growing YouTube channel, a Twitch streaming channel, and sells his merchandise through social media and a website. Using his likability, he has created multiple platforms for himself to interact with his audiences.

While other athletes have also done this for years now, Gardner is showcasing how a young athlete will get it done in today’s day and age. However, amidst these endeavors, the NFL star occasionally enjoys showcasing his sense of humor, whether through random tweets or posting a picture of someone without their consent.

Just recently, he floated an interesting theory on X, formerly known as Twitter, speculating whether all troll accounts are 12-year-olds. Apparently, he stumbled upon one who adopts a fake Giant persona and frequently trolls the star cornerback.

Are the majority of troll accounts little kids?So I met this person behind a Giants troll account yesterday and he said “Sauce I love you, but this is the page I be trolling you from on Twitter” and he proceeded to show me the page…. He is 12 years old going on 13. GGs. — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 21, 2024

While his off-field activities can be eccentric, when he’s on the field, he takes care of business. He takes out major receivers from top-rated offensive schemes with his picture-perfect coverage. And with his development, he should maintain his status as one of the most exciting defensive players to watch out for.

Sauce Gardner Makes PFF’s All-2000s Team

During the offseason, rankings become routine, and there’s a new list almost every day. From here until the season starts, athletes will be ranked by position, age, impact, and whatnot. Recently, Pro Football Focus published the PFF All 2000s Team, ranking the best players born in the 21st century. And Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner made it without any stress.

Undoubtedly, he is one of the best players of his age. Creating an impact that does not show up on the stat sheet, but those watching know what he is doing. This list strengthens his position as a future DPOY potential.

Already, many fans and media personnel consider him to be a dark horse for the coveted award that has recently gone to linemen exclusively. On and off the field, the talented corner continues to make waves and move the needle just a little bit.