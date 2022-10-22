How Many Times Has Tom Brady Been Married?

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Gisele B ndchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sportsduring Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Lately, veteran Quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t had the best of times on and off the field. While his team has got off to a 3-3 start, reportedly, his marriage is also in jeopardy.

Tampa Bay superstar Tom Brady is going through a rather rough patch, both, personally and professionally. As far as the current season is concerned, Tom’s team got off to a good start with two wins on the trot but then suffered two back to back losses.

Tom’s individual numbers this time around haven’t been bad but at the same time, they haven’t been sensational either. Moreover, he has been spotted shouting angrily on his teammates on several occasions during the games.

Several NFL fans have opined that the reason behind the angry outbursts and tablet breaking spree is the frustration stemming from all the “personal sh*t” he is dealing with.

It all started when Tom returned 11 days late at the training camp. When asked about the reason behind his absence, Brady claimed that there is lot going on in his personal life.

Also Read: Peyton Manning-Trevor Lawrence Chargers Connection Stems From a ‘Too Good To Be True’ Co-incidence

Tom Brady Has Been Married Once Till Now

Post that, several reports about rift between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen started emerging. In fact, it was reported a while ago that Tom and Gisele have started living separately and have also hired divorce attorneys to explore their options.

Tom and Gisele are among the most loved couples around the world. They tied the knot in February, 2009 and have been blessed with two wonderful kids as well.

Moreover, before marrying Gisele, Tom dated Bridget Moynahan and the couple was blessed with a son named John Jack Edward Thomas Moynahan in 2007.

While many believe that Gisele is Tom’s second wife as he had a son with Bridget before marrying the supermodel, the reality is, things between Tom and Bridget fell apart before they could discuss about getting married.

The star footballer has been married once in his life and if we go by the latest reports, that might end in a divorce real soon. While many are saying that Tom’s un-retirement is the reason behind the marriage fallout, sources close to the couple have stated that the actual reason is completely different.

Gisele didn’t even attend Tampa’s first home game this season while all the kids were in the stadium to support their father. Divorce speculations have been on the rise but the couple hasn’t officially commented on it yet.

Also Read: NFL Sack Leaders: Origin of The Term ‘Sack,’ Last Season & All Time Leaders; Everything You Need To Know