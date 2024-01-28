At 28, Mark Andrews has really made a name for himself with the Baltimore Ravens, Ever since they snagged him in the third round back in the 2018 draft, he’s been nothing short of a sensation. He has been a cog in the Ravens machine as he has been setting numerous franchise records and is known for his spectacular performances.

His recent return to the field after recovering from an injury, just in time for a pivotal game against the Kansas City Chiefs, has stirred up excitement among the football community. His 2023 season, unfortunately, faced a setback due to a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury, sidelining him until his recent activation. In the 10 games he played this season before his injury, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and scored six touchdowns, proving his mettle as a top tight end.

Currently, the buzz is not just about his return to the field but also about his love life. As of now, Andrews is single, focusing entirely on his football career. There has been no public announcement or indication of him being involved romantically with anyone. It seems that his heart is as committed to the game as his mind and body are.

However, a few years ago, Andrews was in a relationship with Kameron Robinson, a fellow student at the University of Oklahoma. They started dating in 2016 and were quite open about their relationship, often seen together at various events and on social media. Robinson, who majored in public relations, supported Andrews during his college football days, cheering for the Oklahoma Sooners from the stands.

Was Mark Andrews Once Married?

Their relationship lasted for about a year and a half, ending in mid-2017. Despite their openness about their dating lives, the reasons behind their separation remain private and respected by both parties. Contrary to some rumors, they were never married; they were a young couple exploring life together while pursuing their respective careers.

They were a couple once, sure, but their relationship didn't lead to wedding bells. The pair, quite open about their bond back in the day, went their separate ways around mid-2017. Since then, both Andrews and Robinson have been navigating their respective paths.

Kameron Robinson, born in 1997 and raised in Oklahoma City with her brother Cole, has been quite active academically and professionally. She bagged her degree in public relations in 2019 from the University of Oklahoma and studied Spanish language and literature at the University of Texas Tech School in Seville.

As for her personal life, there’s no official word on her dating anyone new, though social media glimpses suggest she’s enjoying life, possibly with a new acquaintance, Tristan Prentice. As for Andrews, it seems he too is yet to find a new partner after their split.

Mark Andrews and Kameron Robinson are charting their own courses post-breakup.