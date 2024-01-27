Mark Andrews Injury Update: Pro Bowl TE is Pumped to Feature Alongside Potential MVP Lamar Jackson & Give it All He’s Got Against Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their first AFC Championship title game since 2013, and they aim to have their top offensive weapons ready for Sunday’s game against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. To boost their lineup for this high-stakes matchup, the Ravens have activated their three-time Pro Bowler TE Mark Andrews off injured reserve on Friday.

Andrews suffered a left ankle injury during the Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It happened when he was tackled with the controversial “hip drop” tackling technique. Following the injury, he was put on injured reserve, and many thought his 2023-24 season was over.

Since then, Isaiah Likely, a second-year tight end, stepped in for him. Likely has scored five touchdowns in the last five games of the season and has kept the dominance alive for the team.

Despite facing a cracked fibula and ligament damage, the Ravens’ TE showcased his strong dedication to the game by spending six hours a day rehabbing at the Ravens’ Under Armour Performance Center. To accelerate his recovery, he even spent nights in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. His efforts paid off, as he mentioned in a recent interview that he felt positive about playing when he began practicing two weeks ago.

Talking to the media, Mark Andrews shared his excitement for the upcoming game. He expressed his love for playing football and revealed his deep connection to the Ravens. Andrews emphasizing his full commitment promised to give his best effort to the team. Andrews revealed,

“I’m excited. I love to play football. I love the Ravens. I love the city. I’m going to give them everything I’ve got.”

Even though he missed six regular season games, he’s still the leader for Baltimore with six red zone touchdown catches. In the 10 games he played this season, he managed 45 receptions out of 61 targets, totaling 544 yards and scoring 6 touchdowns. Despite sitting out for half the season, his return will play a crucial role in boosting the already powerful Ravens offense.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens QB, relies heavily on Mark Andrews for his throws, often calling him his “bread and butter.” Now, with Andrews having a good chance of playing in the upcoming matchup, Jackson is expected to be pumped up and confident, ready to lead his team to victory.

Mark Andrews Applauds Lamar Jackson’s MVP-Level Performance

Recently, Mark Andrews talked to a reporter, Carita Parks, and expressed his admiration for his QB Lamar Jackson. He emphasized that he hadn’t seen Lamar play at such a high level before in the league. When asked for more details on his statement, Andrews elaborated by praising Lamar’s skills. He stated,

“Great ball. He is swinging it, he is running it. He is making everyone’s jobs easier and defense harder. That’s the MVP right there, and he’s playing at that level.”

Moreover, Andrews highlights that the Ravens QB is not only making everyone’s job on the team easier but also making it challenging for opposing defenses. He then endorses Jackson as a top-tier player, suggesting that Lamar’s current performance reaches the level expected of an MVP in the league.

Andrews and Jackson share a strong on-field bond, having begun their professional football journey together with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson as the 32nd overall pick in the first round, while they chose Andrews as the 86th overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. Over the course of five seasons, they have led their team to the playoffs four times. Now, they gear up to face the Chiefs this Sunday, aiming to secure their Super Bowl berth after 11 years.