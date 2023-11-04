Mark Davis Turns To Tom Brady’s Sportscaster Friend For Advise Amidst a Crisis Hit Raiders

Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis and part-owner Tom Brady talk before the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in a period of transition as the franchise embarks on a rebuild. There is no shortage of reports linking owner Mark Davis to Tom Brady, and he has now sought advice from an associate of TB12 during this critical juncture. On Wednesday, Davis took the significant step of parting ways with Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler. Then, linebacker coach Antonio Pierce was promoted to the role of interim head coach of the franchise.

In the lead-up to the firings, Mark Davis experienced a surge of frustration because of a string of unfortunate events from the start of the season. Amy Trask, known as the “princess of darkness” on CBS Sports Radio’s morning show, disclosed that Davis has a pool of advisors at his disposal to help steer the franchise through this crisis. Among them is Jim Gray, a close associate of Tom Brady and co-host of his podcast “Let’s Go!.”

Jim Gray Turns Out to Be a Trusted Advisor to Mark Davis

Each owner typically relies on a team of advisors, and there were already intense speculations that Tom Brady might have been among Davis’ trusted circle. Notably, Brady’s recent attempt to acquire a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, suggesting a close connection, fueled this assumption. However, it has now become apparent that the ex-Patriots QB’s friend, Jim Gray, holds the primary advisory role for the owner of the Raiders.

“He does have outside advisors. Jim Gray, who has a connection with Tom Brady, is one of his very, very primary advisors,” said Amy Trask on Thursday.

In addition to Jim Gray, Trask also revealed that Davis also seeks counsel from several other individuals with extensive football backgrounds. Trask mentioned that former Green Bay Packers GM Ron Wolf, former tight end Ken Herock, and former NFL Executive Mike Ornstein are among his trusted advisors. According to some, these groups of advisors may have influenced the recent firings at the Raiders.

Tom Brady’s Bid for a Raiders Piece Faces Delay

Tom Brady’s aspiration to become a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders has not materialized yet. The NFL owners recently held a meeting that was expected to encompass discussions about the former NFL star’s bid. However, these talks remain pending, as franchise owners believe there are more pressing matters that require attention for now.

According to an article by the Washington Post, Tom Brady was about to purchase a minority stake of 5 to 10 percent in the team at a 70% discount. Nevertheless, NFL owners are not in agreement, fearing it would establish an example for other potential buyers to negotiate at a similar price.

The team is currently undergoing a massive overhaul. Many reports suggest that Mark Davis displayed signs of volatility and anger in recent weeks. He expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s performance, and there were issues between the players and the coaching staff, which may have contributed to the recent firings.