“It’s Corny, But I Love It”: Antonio Pierce’s Raiders Going on a Cigar Smoking Spree After Defeating the Jets Impresses NFL Fans

Nov 12, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders players celebrate after Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) intercepted a New York Jets pass during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In a dramatic turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders, under their new provisional head coach Antonio Pierce, have shown a remarkable comeback with back-to-back victories, the latest being a nail-biting win over the New York Jets.

Hours after a demoralizing loss to the Detroit Lions, the Raiders’ management made the bold decision to let go of Josh McDaniels. and Dave Ziegler. Stepping into this challenging situation, Antonio Pierce, formerly the linebackers coach, has not only steadied the ship but also steered it toward success.

However, Pierce’s appointment has seemingly injected new life into the team. Their celebration, a cigar-smoking spree in the locker room captivated the hearts of NFL fans.

After their recent win, a tweet by Dov Kleiman showed how the team celebrated, full of happiness and togetherness. This was a big change from the down mood they had just a few weeks back. The joyful scenes in the locker room after the game really caught the eye of fans and sports experts.

A user commented, “It’s corny, but I love it.”

Another one wrote, “I’m truly happy for Coach Pierce.”

A comment read, “Gooo Raidersss.”

A fan commented, “Amazing.”

The sight of the team, led by Pierce, enjoying cigars—an unconventional yet fitting celebration—resonated with fans worldwide. Social media erupted with support, with comments ranging from lighthearted jokes about the ‘corniness’ of the celebration to genuine admiration for the team’s turnaround.

The Downfall of Josh McDaniels

The separation from Josh McDaniels’ tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders goes deeper than just the losses on the field. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shed light on the underlying issues: McDaniels’ approach to management and his failure to connect with his team.

His insistence on a grueling work ethic and a ‘trust in my plan’ mantra gradually wore down player morale. Reports suggest that players, feeling overburdened and underappreciated, openly voiced their frustrations.

This disconnect between McDaniels’ vision and the players’ reality created a rift that, ultimately, couldn’t be bridged. It’s a scenario that echoes the importance of balancing hard work with understanding and respect for players as individuals.