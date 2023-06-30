“Don’t Worry About This Karmic Nonsense”: Tom Brady Endorses Sadhguru’s Message in Front of His 13,900,000 Followers

Tom Brady is one of the most influential figures in the world of Sports. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion, who is set to take on a broadcasting gig for Fox Sports in 2024, has become more social media savvy after his retirement. While most of his posts are about his businesses or upcoming campaigns, he recently, showcased his spiritual side by sharing Sadhguru’s message in front of his followers.

This is not the first instance when Tom Brady has propagated Sadhguru’s philosophy. Not long ago, the NFL superstar actually had a thought-provoking conversation with the spiritual Guru on the podcast titled “Let’s Go” which had amused a lot of football fans.

Tom Brady shares Sadhguru’s message on ‘Karmic Nonsense’

In a video which is getting a lot attention online, Sadhguru can be seen endorsing the message of dealing with Karma. “To deal with Karma, one has to have absolute dispassion for himself and absolute passion for everything else,” the Guru can be heard saying in the video which was recently shared by Tom Brady with his 13.9 million Instagram followers.

Sadhguru goes on to say that the biggest problem with innumerable people at this time is that they are too engrossed in their own selves and are disconnected from the sufferings of others. “The problem is, they have enormous passion for their life, but they have dispassion for other people’s well-being and whatever is happening.”

Asking people to reverse this process, Sadhguru further states that one shouldn’t worry about all the karmic nonsense, as it is nothing but all rubbish. While Tom only shared the revered Guru’s message this time, back in 2021, the sporting icon and the globally-renowned mystic had talked in detail about a variety of subjects.

Sadhguru to Tom Brady – ‘I’m not a match fixer’

Tom Brady and Sadhguru have discussed everything ranging from spirituality to the chances of the Buccaneers making it to the Super Bowl in the past. While answering Jim Gray and Brady’s question about inner balance and its meaning during a 2021 episode of the ‘Let’s Go’ podcast, Sadhguru had claimed, “Inner balance will only happen when you determine what your thoughts and emotions will be.”

Moreover, in response to Brady’s inquiry about Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ chances of winning Super Bowl 56, Sadhguru had stated, “I’m many things in life, but I’m not a match-fixer. I’ll be there to watch your game, and I’m with you. My best is with you, but I won’t fix the match.”

It’s clear that Sadhguru and the spiritual realms mean a great deal to the NFL star. The intermixing of sports and spirituality is an interesting concept, and with Tom now retired, we might get to see him interacting even more with the spiritual Guru.