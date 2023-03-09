“Tom Brady Bullied Josh McDaniels”: Derek Carr’s Brother David Carr Accuses Former Patriots QB of Single-Handedly Running the Show in New England

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is known for possessing exceptional leadership skills. Throughout his career, Brady had several chances to accept deals through which he could have made a lot more money. However, the champion athlete has stated on several occasions that his main aim was always to win Super Bowls, even if it meant sacrificing a few bucks for the team’s benefit.

As soon as he got the opportunity to lead the franchise, Tom started playing a massive role in almost everything that was being done in New England in the early 2000s. However, this also led to a situation where a lot of people started opining that the QB might be running the show single-handedly for his franchise.

Also Read: Where to Watch NFL Combine: Where is NFL Combine 2023 Happening?

David Carr thinks Tom Brady bullied Josh McDaniels

Recently, Former Texans quarterback David Carr, who also happens to be the elder brother of former Raiders QB Derek Carr, claimed that Tom Brady might have bullied Josh McDaniels in order to get everything done as per his choice when the two worked together in New England.

As reported by The Ballest, David recently stated, “what happened in New England is that Tom Brady ran the show. So he was able to bully Josh. He would just say,’ this is what we are going to do.‘” Carr went on to add that in case Josh disagreed with whatever Tom suggested, the 7x Super Bowl champ would then go to Bill Belichick and in case Bill didn’t comply, Brady would then go to Robert Kraft.

David claimed that “Brady and Peyton Manning were the kind of players who picked the play they wanted to run. However, Josh feels that he can guess things right from sidelines which is almost impossible.”

WOW🤯: #NFL Network Analyst and former QB David Carr said Tom Brady “bullied” Josh McDaniel in New England and that Brady “ran the show” on offense, via @ballastsports: “If Josh said no, he’d go to Bill Belichick’s office, if Bill said no, he’d go to pic.twitter.com/z8gjeV8pYj… https://t.co/Pq48Ylv0Hn — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 8, 2023

Carr went on to add that Josh, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, needs a guy who can just go cook without suggesting a lot of things to him. “He wants to point the rocket launcher for which he needs a guy who can just shoot,” the former QB further suggested.

Who’s next for Las Vegas after Derek Carr’s departure?

Derek Carr started his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2014 and although he wasn’t able to guide his team to a Super Bowl title, his individual numbers were consistent enough to secure his QB1 position for a long time. However, after an ordinary 2022 season, the Raiders decided to let him go and are now actively looking for a new starting quarterback.

While Carr has now signed a 4-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, it would be interesting to see who leads the Las Vegas-based franchise in the time to come. There have been rumors that they might try to get Aaron Rodgers but after looking at the amount of money and personnel they would have to sacrifice to get the Packers QB, the possibility of that happening seems highly unlikely.

Raiders’ new head coach Josh McDaniel might look to rope in a gun college quarterback like Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson in the upcoming draft as in that way, it would be easier for him to dictate plays and start afresh.

Also Read: NFL Combine 2023: Top 5 Most Impressive Offensive Linemen Who Sealed the Deal at Combine This Year