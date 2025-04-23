“Matthew Golden Could Be the First WR Selected, Unless…”: Analyst Urges Cowboys to Go Bold & Draft Travis Hunter

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have shied away from making bold offseason moves for years. Every offseason comes and goes, and despite being the richest franchise in team sports, they fail to make a splash. That’s why, when Rich Eisen heard that the club was considering drafting a wide receiver with their 12th pick, he urged Jerry to get bold and zig when everyone expects him to zag.

The Cowboys have been linked to several players with their 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’ve been connected to Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan, and Kelvin Banks Jr. Now, it’s being reported that the team is seriously considering drafting Matthew Golden, a wide receiver out of Texas, with the pick. However, Eisen wants none of those players on America’s Team.

Eisen urged the Cowboys’ front office to make a drastically different move instead and select Heisman winner Travis Hunter by trading up with the Cleveland Browns. It will cost Jerry’s team, but the broadcaster says it will be worth it.

“Matthew Golden could be the first wide receiver selected tomorrow night. He could be a Dallas Cowboy by the time it is all said and done. Unless the Dallas Cowboys make a huge maneuver,” Eisen said.

“Now, you know what I’ve been counseling around these parts… Dallas, make a big splash, please. Make a big splash and go from 12 to 2. Every mock draft would explode, every single talking head would have an explosion.. Go get Travis Hunter,” he added.

Eisen would go on to say that he knows the move isn’t going to happen. But the idea of it got his Cowboys fan co-host giddy about the potential. Hunter would instantly become beloved in Dallas, and fans would be reminded of the Deion Sanders era. Watching him play both sides of the ball, it would be poetic, in a sense.

Additionally, the Cleveland Browns need draft picks. Sure, they also need a quarterback and could certainly use someone like Hunter. But if Dallas were to offer them a haul of picks, it’s easy to imagine Cleveland saying yes.

If not Dallas, who gets Hunter?

While Eisen’s suggestion is a bit out there and probably unrealistic, what is the most realistic outcome for Hunter tomorrow? Well, there is always the boring possibility of the Browns happily selecting him, and that being that. However, if they bypass Hunter for, say, Shedeur Sanders, he could be on his way to the New York Giants at three.

But the possibility of Shedeur going that high is becoming slimmer by the day. So, it’s hard to imagine Hunter falling outside of the top two picks. It feels like either a team is going to trade up and grab him, or Cleveland is just going to take him. Either way, we’re on the edge of our seats, waiting to see what happens.