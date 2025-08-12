Matthew Golden Uses His $9.4 Million Signing Bonus to Gift His Grandma Her Old Home

After finally breaking out as a junior at Texas, the newfound Green Bay Packer, Matthew Golden, is now giving back to the ones that helped him to become the star athlete that he is today. He’s the first wide receiver that the Packers have drafted in the first round since 2002, and with that honor came a life-changing signing bonus.

His four-year, $17.5-million rookie contract is fully guaranteed and comes with a $9.42-million signing bonus, and the standout wide receiver has suggested that he has every intention of using that money for good. During a recent interview, Golden was asked what is the first thing that he plans on purchasing with his newfound wealth.

“Definitely get my grandma a house,” he promptly stated. “We lost our property a couple years ago and it would be a blessing to be able to get that back for my family.”

At times, Golden was raised without a home, which was nothing short of a severe hindrance in his childhood. Nevertheless, he still managed to make it to the NFL, and now that he’s arrived, the 22-year-old rookie is determined not to go back.

“It was hard just growing up, the times I was without a home, being a young kid, not really understanding why we were in that situation, but I feel like god put us through that for a reason. I always look back at that. That’s what keeps me going as a man. Right then and there, that’s what everything started from.”

Unfortunately, Golden’s childhood home was found in a rather dilapidated state, and the final repair costs were just simply too high to justify. Thankfully, he was able to partner with a real estate company in REMAX to find a more suitable home for his grandmother.

Once he was finally walking her up to the front door of her new home, Golden couldn’t help but to describe the scene as a “full circle moment.” It was a long-term promise that he had finally managed to keep, and the tear-filled hug from his grandmother seemed to make it all worth it.

Now that he’s managed to take care of those around him, Golden now figures to turn his preparation towards the few weeks of August that are still remaining. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with ending the Packers 23-year first-round wide receiver drought, and many will be expecting him to justify that title early on.

Thankfully, there should be no shortage of opportunities for Golden throughout his rookie season. Jordan Love is desperately in need of a receiver who can establish himself as a clear WR1, should the Texas product manage to do just that, then there’d be little else standing in the way of him becoming the next big name in the NFC North.