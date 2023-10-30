“Travis Hunter Hit Was Legal but This Is Targeting”: Fans React on Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo’s New Instagram Post After Getting Ejected Against UCLA

There hasn’t been any shortage of speculations around an official’s call last week in the matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCLA Bruins. The call in question got Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo, ejected from the matchup, posing mounting pressure on the defense. After CU’s loss, even NFL veterans didn’t hold back while venting frustration on how the game has significantly gone soft. Fans seem to support these views, as it gained more traction when Shilo Sanders shared his stance on social media.

In his recent post on Instagram, Shilo shared a montage of two clips from their bout last week. While one featured his hit with UCLA’s Carsen Ryan, the other one showed Travis Hunter’s insane tackle on Carson Steele. He captioned the video “Bring old school football back”, and the fans were quick to back him up in his stance.

Shilo Sanders Stands His Ground After a Questionable Call

Colorado, now 4-4, had only one point deficit by the end of the first half. However, their offense struggled immensely, resulting in a defeat with a final score of 28-16. Following this loss, the 23-year-old safety made his stance known. With the montage video, Shilo conveyed his desire to bring old-school football back, when hits like these didn’t result in a disqualification.

In only a few hours, this video has gotten significant attention, and the fans were quick to voice their opinions in the comments.

Reacting to the video, Shilo’s coach dad, Deion Sanders, took to the comments, and stated, “Proud of you son! Keep leading and keep balling.”

A fan was quick to point out how Travis didn’t get ejected for his tackle, noting, “They ain wanna eject bro for that hit in Travis tho smh.”

Another chimed in, writing, “Travis Hunter hit was legal but this targeting?”

A fan called out the officials, commenting, “Clean hit shoulder hit the call was bs”

Yet another fan was vexed, and wrote, “When they ejected you. I cut the game off. Great hit. It was clean. It was textbook. They owe you an apology.”

Alongside these fans, even pundits showed their dissatisfaction with the call and demanded justice.

Richard Sherman and Robert Griffin III Share Their Two Cents on the Call

Former CB turned Undisputed co-host, Richard Sherman took to X (formerly Twitter) with a clip of Shilo’s hit from the game. He captioned it, “They have officially taken it too far! Ruining the game!” He later added how Shilo could have ended Carsen Ryan’s career, if he aimed lower, and expressed how these calls will compel them to do exactly that in order to avoid penalty.

He also stated how every offensive player would choose this hit over a lower-body hit, as they are prone to injury.

Captioned, “What happened to the game we love”, ex-Commanders QB, Robert Griffin III, expressed how these calls are limiting defenders from running their play. In his view, this wasn’t ‘Targeting’ and the game is significantly changing for the worse.

Coach Prime also shared his perspective on the matter during the half-time interview, where he demanded justice for this call, and even urged officials to review the call.

“I’m proud of our defense. I can’t wait for the officials to review that targeting call, because I think it was horrendous,” said Coach Prime.

Colorado has only four games left, and if they manage to secure 2 wins with a .500 winning percentage, only then they will be able to secure a bowl game. However, the O-line has been struggling to maintain its footing, and it has become a cause for concern among the fanbase. They are set to take on Oregon State next week, a team which has already secured six wins in the eight games they played. Can CU become bowl-eligible? What do you think?