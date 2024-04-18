Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Projected to Tie the Knot by Modern Family Actor Eric Stonestreet

Chads, Brads, and some dads will be happy that the talks of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship have somewhat decreased since the season ended. However, the couple is still going strong as they were last seen enjoying Coachella. It’s been only 6 months since they started dating but the talks of marriage have already begun. And Julian Edelman and Eric Stonestreet are getting behind the idea of them tying the knot.

Eric Stonestreet, known for his role as Cameron Tucker in the sitcom Modern Family joined Edelman on the latest episode of Games with Names, where they discussed the stardom chiefdom has realised over the last few years. And in the long list of celebs that follow the Chiefs, Eric Stonestreet notes the most famous them of them all, Taylor Swift. And compliments her for the ease with which she just joined the fanbase following her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The former Patriots wideout raised a question that has been revolving around everyone’s mind if the Kansas City Tight End and 13-time Grammy Winner ever take the vows. Stonestreet asserted that it is a real possibility and that they would take the next step because both of them are great people. They took the conversation even further by inserting kids into the equation. Eric quipped that they would have tall and talented kids. He said,

” Why wouldn’t you? Travis is great, she is great. That’s the goal. Talented kids, big blonde Tight Ends.”

The comic actor uses the full stretch of his word play skills to explain the offsprings these two super famous celebrities will have, if they choose to get married and have kids. Thus, Stonestreet wholeheartedly believes the two should tie the knot, and there is no reason for them not to.

However, the talks of their marriage so early into the relationship are not new and started just after they started dating. According to many fans, the two are a perfect couple. The amalgamation of their fans, from two different corners of the pop culture realm is also something to note. A footballer and a pop singer who’s majority fans are teen girls and women in general coming together and forming a new kind of fanbase. It was only logical from the fan’s perspective that marriage rumors be swirled in the air.

Marriage Projections Nothing New for Kelce Swift

When two successful and popular people start dating, it’s only a matter of time before their fans and media start speculating when they will get hitched. So when Taylor and Travis started dating back in last summer, their fans started ringing the wedding bells, almost as soon as it was official. As per CNN Health, this happens because the fans are in one-sided relationships with celebs like Swift and therefore are too invested in her relationships, successes, and failures. That’s why they constantly keep tabs on every small event, her videos and pictures.

Many even got an idea into their heads that Travis would propose to her with his new Super Bowl ring but that didn’t happen. The relationship is still in the honeymoon phase and fans should probably let them enjoy the time the two of them are spending together. It might be safer to assume that the relationship hasn’t progressed to a stage where they should be talking about marriage. Both have a lot of time to get married. But whenever someone, especially someone famous, stirs the rumor pot, there will be others to follow suit.