Matthew McConaughey Names Steve Sarkisian as the Reason Why He Isn’t as Active a Texas Superfan Anymore

When acting, Matthew McConaughey is at the top of his game — an Oscar winner, with roles only he could have portrayed so perfectly. But when he’s not acting and being his true self, he’s a football fan, particularly a Texas Longhorns fan, having been born and raised in the Lone Star State.

McConaughey seems to come alive whenever he is at Texas games, basking on the sidelines, talking to players, and even offering them advice. Fans have respected him even more for it. Things, however, have changed drastically, as McConaughey revealed on ‘The Eli Manning Show.’

The actor stated that he is no longer as connected to the players as he used to be. And it’s because of head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has elevated the program to great heights by being a “singular voice.” McConaughey doesn’t want to disrupt that; in fact, he respects it deeply.

“Sark, he wants to be the singular voice for that team… There’s nothing against me saying anything to the team, but I like that he’s not looking for another outside voice.”

While the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor is keeping his distance from the players, the spotlight, and perhaps anything football-related, he hasn’t lost his voice. He has been a major part of the Texas program for the past decade.

Matthew McConaughey has served several roles at University of Texas

In 2019, McConaughey was officially appointed as a professor at the University of Texas. Before that, he had served as a visiting instructor there since 2015, teaching students radio, TV, and field. After receiving the new title, he taught the ‘Script to Screen’ film course, which McConaughey helped develop.

It’s quite the resume for Professor McConaughey. It also shows that his love, dedication for the Longhorns grows deep. It’s also worth mentioning that he is an alumnus of the program, and quite possibly, the most famous person to don the Longhorns colors.

Beyond college football, and in the big league, McConaughey is a big-time Commanders fan. His loyalty didn’t start because of Jayden Daniels, though. The actor has been a staunch supporter of the team since he was four years old, and in the Redskin era. It all started with his love for Hall of Fame linebacker Chris Hanburger.

McConaughey revealed on ‘The Eli Manning Show’ that he was always left in awe when Hanburger would bear-hug his opponents tightly, but wouldn’t hurl him to the ground. The linebacker simply didn’t wasn’t to fall, even if it meant the opponents gained a few extra yards. McConaughey quickly became a fan of Hanburger, and now proudly calls himself a devoted Commanders fan.