mobile app bar

Matthew McConaughey Names Steve Sarkisian as the Reason Why He Isn’t as Active a Texas Superfan Anymore

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Steve Sarkisian and Matthew McConaughey

Steve Sarkisian (left) and Matthew McConaughey (right) / Credit: USA TODAY Sports

When acting, Matthew McConaughey is at the top of his game — an Oscar winner, with roles only he could have portrayed so perfectly. But when he’s not acting and being his true self, he’s a football fan, particularly a Texas Longhorns fan, having been born and raised in the Lone Star State.

McConaughey seems to come alive whenever he is at Texas games, basking on the sidelines, talking to players, and even offering them advice. Fans have respected him even more for it. Things, however, have changed drastically, as McConaughey revealed on ‘The Eli Manning Show.’

The actor stated that he is no longer as connected to the players as he used to be. And it’s because of head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has elevated the program to great heights by being a “singular voice.” McConaughey doesn’t want to disrupt that; in fact, he respects it deeply.

“Sark, he wants to be the singular voice for that team… There’s nothing against me saying anything to the team, but I like that he’s not looking for another outside voice.”

While the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor is keeping his distance from the players, the spotlight, and perhaps anything football-related, he hasn’t lost his voice. He has been a major part of the Texas program for the past decade.

Matthew McConaughey has served several roles at University of Texas

In 2019, McConaughey was officially appointed as a professor at the University of Texas. Before that, he had served as a visiting instructor there since 2015, teaching students radio, TV, and field. After receiving the new title, he taught the ‘Script to Screen’ film course, which McConaughey helped develop.

It’s quite the resume for Professor McConaughey. It also shows that his love, dedication for the Longhorns grows deep. It’s also worth mentioning that he is an alumnus of the program, and quite possibly, the most famous person to don the Longhorns colors.

Beyond college football, and in the big league, McConaughey is a big-time Commanders fan. His loyalty didn’t start because of Jayden Daniels, though. The actor has been a staunch supporter of the team since he was four years old, and in the Redskin era. It all started with his love for Hall of Fame linebacker Chris Hanburger.

McConaughey revealed on ‘The Eli Manning Show’ that he was always left in awe when Hanburger would bear-hug his opponents tightly, but wouldn’t hurl him to the ground. The linebacker simply didn’t wasn’t to fall, even if it meant the opponents gained a few extra yards. McConaughey quickly became a fan of Hanburger, and now proudly calls himself a devoted Commanders fan.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these