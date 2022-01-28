“Matthew Stafford shut a lot of people up”: Dan Orlovsky says that Rams QB doubters are ‘out of their mind'”

Matthew Stafford proved his doubters wrong after leading the Rams to the NFC championship game. And Dan Orlovsky is backing his former teammate through and through.

Sunday’s divisional-round game between the Rams and the Bucs was one for the ages. Tom Brady fell 27-3 with 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. But then rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s nine-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

However, Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp in a final drive masterclass to set up a chip shot winning field goal.

Many had doubts about Matt Stafford’s move to LA. Stafford had always been a great QB but in 12 season in Detroit, had 0 playoff victories. So with the Rams basically giving any sign of a future to win now, doubts were several for Stafford. But one man had faith in Stafford: Dan Orlovsky.

Dan Orlovsky says Matthew Stafford shut all his haters up

Dan Orlovsky and Matthew Stafford were teammates for just one full season with the Detroit Lions. But that time was enough for the ESPN analyst to have faith in his former teammate even before the season started.

“They traded for him to go win a Super Bowl,” Orlovsky said on First Take. “He’s ready for that moment. I was with Matthew for a couple of years, and I watched this dude show up every single day. Writers would tell me, ‘Stafford’s not good enough.’ You’re out of your mind.”