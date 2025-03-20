mobile app bar

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Reveals How She Would Deal With Her Daughter’s Bullies

Suresh Menon
Published

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Image Credit: © Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether it’s supporting her husband, Matthew Stafford, or parenting their four daughters, Kelly Stafford gives her all. So, it’s no surprise that when it comes to protecting her kids, she has a game plan ready. Even for the schoolyard drama that every parent dreads—bullies.

In the latest episode of The Morning After, Matthew Stafford’s wife opened up about how she would handle a situation if one of her daughters were being picked on. Based on Kelly’s enthusiastic and outspoken personality, she comes across as someone who wears her emotions on her sleeves.

So, most would expect the LA Rams QB’s wife to jump in at the first sign of trouble. But interestingly enough, Kelly believes in a more measured approach.

“I think I would try first to deal with it in my own house,” the mother of four calmly explained.

“A lot of times—and honestly, the girls have talked about this one boy at their school—and I just tell them to avoid him. I’m like, ‘Listen, clearly, there’s some things going on here, so just avoid him.’ And if you can’t do that, if he’s not allowing you to avoid him, then it’s a bigger discussion.”

According to Kelly, her approach stems from her belief that not every minor issue needs to escalate into a full-blown confrontation. “You can’t go after every kid that ever pokes them wrong, you know what I mean?” she added. “So I do think it’s something that you have to try to handle inside your house first.”

But this doesn’t mean the podcast host doesn’t see the importance of supporting her daughters. So, if avoiding the bully isn’t an option, Kelly said she would take a more direct approach.

“If teachers give you the name—which a lot of times they won’t because of this—but I would talk to the parents,” she emphasized strongly. “Because I think, as a parent too, if my girls were bullying someone and I had no idea, I would want to know. Because we would handle it, right?”

That said, Kelly Stafford made it clear that she’d not take this drastic measure unless her presence is truly needed because “Mommy and Daddy” won’t always be there to save them. Matthew Stafford’s wife was adamant that her kids need to learn how to navigate difficult social situations on their own.

“They have to kind of learn to deal with certain types of people… There’s not going to be Mommy and Daddy every time when they’re growing up to save them.”

Kelly knows full well that parenting isn’t about shielding her kids from every challenge—it’s about preparing them to face the world with confidence, especially when you are born in generational wealth.

But in a funny twist of fate, despite all her insights on handling bullies, Kelly admitted that the biggest troublemaker in her household might just be her own daughter. “I know—well, Tyler’s the bully. So there’s my bully,” she joked.

They do say the youngest tend to be the naughtiest. Kelly and Matthew are parents to 7-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, 6-year-old Harper, and 4-year-old Tyler.

