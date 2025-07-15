LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel and James Jones React After Getting Fired From Fox Sports

In one of its boldest shakeups in recent memory, Fox Sports has announced the decision to pull the plug on three of its shows — Speak, Breakfast Ball, and The Facility.

The official reason for the cancellations, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, was that the trio of shows failed to “find a huge audience.” Still, the responses from those affected suggest there’s more beneath the surface — a mix of disappointment, gratitude, and forward focus.

For instance, the hosts of The Facility, a roundtable-style program featuring a panel of former NFL players, said they were blindsided by the decision. The entire cast — LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, and James Jones — took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their unfiltered reactions.

Among the first to break the silence on this topic was LeSean McCoy, who reacted in classic “Shady” fashion.

“Damn fired on my day off… WELL put me on the trading block,” he joked, clearly blindsided by the news. But it wasn’t all laughs, as McCoy also acknowledged what’s next: “Speak and Facility was a blast. I got some announcements coming soon, but one thing I do know is TALENT & DEDICATION always wins. See u sooooon.”

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Acho, who’s often known for his polished delivery and bold takes, kept it brutally honest. He admitted the insufficient ratings of the show on the Fox Sports network: “In sports, when you’re not good enough, you get cut. In TV, when you’re not good enough, you get cancelled.”

That said, the former Steelers player was blunt enough to admit that, unlike others who tease upcoming plans, he has no roadmap right now. “I’m not going to try and come to y’all with some ‘Big announcements soon. Stay tuned,’ because I don’t actually know what’s coming. But what I do know is I trust God,” he continued.

In sports, when you’re not good enough, you get cut. In TV, when you’re not good enough, you get cancelled. I’m not going to try and come to y’all with some “Big announcements soon. Stay tuned” because I don’t actually know what’s coming. But what I do know is I trust God. ❤️ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 14, 2025

This sense of faith amid uncertainty was also echoed by Chase Daniel, the longtime NFL backup-turned-analyst, who penned:

“Really thankful for the chance to work with so many great people—on and off camera—on FS1’s The Facility. While the news was unexpected and change is never easy, I’ve learned through my time in the NFL that you’ve got to be adaptable & resilient through the highs & the lows.”

Ex-Super Bowl winner James Jones also struck a balance between humor and gratitude. He ended his note with a laugh and a shoutout to his co-hosts.

“If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. Just want to say thank you to my @fs1 family… Special shout out to @EmmanuelAcho for always looking out!” “Yall gotta pay for your own donuts now! #DonutFriday #Respect”

With all four co-hosts now out and The Facility off the air just ten months after its launch, the future remains uncertain for the show’s stars. But if their reactions are any indication, they aren’t folding. In fact, many seem ready for the next play.

And while Fox Sports is reportedly planning to fill the programming void with new formats, replacing the chemistry of this quartet, especially Shady’s humor and Acho’s hot takes, won’t be easy. Safe to say, The Facility crew will be missed!