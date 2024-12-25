Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Reveals She Left the Rams-Jets Game Midway

Kelly Stafford marked her presence at Sunday’s Rams-Jets showdown, but couldn’t finish watching the entire matchup, leaving midway. Was it because the game was a low-scoring snooze fest? Partly yes, but the main reason for her departure was the unbearable cold at MetLife Stadium.

In the latest episode of “The Morning After”, Kelly revealed that watching the Jets-Rams game was partly frustrating and, overall, boring due to how little her husband Matthew was involved. The one interception Rams QB threw was even more aggravating for her. Add to that the freezing cold in New Jersey and pending Christmas chores, which led Kelly to leave.

“It was one of those [games for] Matthew [where he] had the ball like not very long at all, so it was for me and for probably fans, a little boring. I was like can you get the ball please, [and then he] threw his first pick in… And it was so cold… everyone was…absolutely freezing, so I did not stay. I came home as it’s hard during the holidays [because] I had a ton of Christmas stuff to do.”

That said, leaving the game midway didn’t ease Kelly’s anxiety. As hapless as the Jets have been this season, in her eyes, this was also their strength—they had nothing to lose.

“Teams who are eliminated and have nothing to lose are scary because… they’ll go for it as they are in their own territory. They don’t care. It’s like why not, might as well try. So for a team that is still in the race going against a team who has nothing to lose, those games are always scary for me. I literally said that to Matthew before the game.”

Kelly’s fears eventually proved to be true as the Jets started on the front foot for much of the game. After the third quarter, the score was 9-6 in their favor.

But an inspired performance by tight end Tyler Higbee, returning from an injury, and two field goals from Joshua Karty, swung the tide in the Rams’ favor, helping them win the game 19-9. Kelly’s takeaway from the matchup echoed the tempo of the Rams’ final-quarter showing. The podcast host noted that at this stage of the season, all that matters is peaking at the right time.

“So that game started a little tough and then we found our groove. But I think that’s what the playoffs or the end of the season is, it’s the people who find their groove and get hot at the end.”

All that said, it was a much-needed win for the Rams. It helps the NFC West leaders solidify some crucial distance from the Seahawks, while also providing a margin for error in the next two games. A perfect Christmas gift for the Staffords!