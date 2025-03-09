Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Sounds Off on the Oscars: “I Don’t Know Half the Actors and Actresses That Are There”

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Image Credit: © Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly Stafford has never shied away from sharing her opinions. Whether it’s her candid take on football or randomly sharing how she and her husband, Matthew Stafford, are planning to be farmers, fans love that side of Kelly that always speaks her mind. Hence, it was unsurprising to hear the LA resident say that watching the Oscars, arguably the biggest event in Hollywood each year, made her feel out of touch.

In the latest episode of The Morning After, Matthew Stafford’s wife admitted coming out more confused than entertained and informed after watching the Oscars this year—the complete opposite of feeling mature after watching the Grammys.

“The Grammys made us feel older, not old,” she said. “But the Oscars just make me feel like I don’t know what’s going on—ever.”

For the podcast host, the issue wasn’t just that she hadn’t kept up with the nominated movies. It was also that she was unaware of the sheer number of unfamiliar faces walking the red carpet.

“I haven’t seen a movie [that was nominated], I don’t know half the actors and actresses that are there,” she admitted. “This isn’t even fun for me because I go down the list and I don’t know anyone.”

Take Selena Gomez for example. While the world was gushing over the Only Murders In The Building star’s PDA with fiancé Benny Blanco, Matthew Stafford’s wife could barely recognize the pop sensation.

Kelly did defend herself, however, by noting how Selena has grown up quite starkly and gracefully from her teenage self. “Yeah, I didn’t even recognize her. She’s grown up,” Kelly remarked.

There was an exception, though. Kelly Stafford did recognize Zoe Saldana, who finally won her first Academy Award after years of nominations. “I did know Zoe Saldana,” she added, acknowledging the Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy actress.

Interestingly enough, Saldana also caught Matthew Stafford’s attention, as he seemed inspired by the actress’ moving speech. While the Rams quarterback was happy to see Saldana get her due, he was also appalled—like most of us—to see Demi Moore get snubbed in the Best Actress category.

When asked how stunned he was to see Mikey Madison win over Moore, Matthew jokingly said that he was “almost as stunned as she was” before adding, “What did she do? She was like… nice or something?”

While Kelly’s Oscars take might not sit well with every movie buff, she’s not alone in feeling like Hollywood is moving faster than she can keep up with.

Luckily for her, who needs Hollywood when you have a household full of four lively kids who never fail to brighten your day? And if that’s not enough, she can always count on Matthew to bring some humor into the mix.