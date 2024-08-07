Deion Sanders Jr.’s 2025 NFL Draft Predictions: Raiders Will Sign Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys to Pick Shilo

The Sanders brothers are already geared up for the 2025 draft. And oldest brother Deion Sanders Jr. is perhaps the most excited of his little brothers. All three took to “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders” and tossed around ideas about their potential landing spots, and Junior had some interesting predictions for his brothers.

Shilo kicked things off by asking Junior which brother he would film if he landed in Las Vegas with the Raiders and Shedeur with the Cowboys in Dallas.

Sanders Jr. flipped the script, suggesting, “I think it’ll probably be the opposite way. He’ll (Shedeur) go to Vegas and you’ll (Shilo) go to Dallas.”

He backed up his prediction by stating that the Raiders’ would likely have a higher draft position. Moreover, they even have a pressing need for a franchise quarterback.

This speculation, however, seems to overlook a fan-favorite scenario: the dynamic duo of Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders leading America’s team. With Dallas facing quarterback uncertainties and the recent contract extension drama for Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy, it’s a tantalizing thought for many Cowboys supporters.

Shilo further acknowledged the reality of his draft prospects as a safety. “It is what it is, bro,” he said, suggesting that safeties typically aren’t high draft picks.

The conversation took an interesting turn when Sanders Jr. asked Shilo about potential draft destinations he’d prefer to avoid for his brother Shedeur. And Shilo had quite an interesting answer.

Shilo says Shedeur needs to stay out of Miami

Shilo raised eyebrows when he mentioned not wanting his brother to play in Miami. Shedeur, however, had a playful response, hinting he’d bring Miami wherever he was, cheekily referencing the palm trees inside the studio.

The conversation then pivoted to potential draft destinations for Shilo. Where Shedeur expressed, “I don’t want you up north.” When Shilo asked for clarification, Deion Sanders Jr. chimed in, “Say, the Giants or something.”

Shilo, being diplomatic in the situation, kept his options open, noting that New York is still a cool place.

Regardless of whether Shedeur lands with the Raiders, Cowboys, or even the Dolphins, he’s undeniably the most talked-about quarterback in his class. He’s also already projected to be the first pick of the 2025 draft.

Shedeur thrives when he’s on the move, showcasing quick footwork in tight spaces. While not overpowering, his ability to roll out or take off running can catch defenses off guard, making them pay for losing sight of him. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands and what he manages to cook up in the big league.