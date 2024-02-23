“Maybe He Picks Wrong Sometimes”: Johnny Manziel Dishes Honest Thoughts on the Drake Curse That Apparently Led to His Downfall

Once a colossal name who became synonymous with the sport itself, Johnny Manziel had an unexpected trajectory in his career. The 20-year-old Heisman Trophy holder took a nosedive upon entering the NFL, particularly with the Cleveland Browns. Many attributed his downfall to his close association with Drake, theorizing about the infamous “Drake Curse.”

Advertisement

Drake, the acclaimed rapper with multiple Grammy awards to his name, is renowned for his string of chart-topping hits. However, he’s not so lucky when it comes to sports bets. Unfortunately, his public support of a sports team often results in the teams or individuals he backs experiencing unexpected losses. This peculiar trend has become widely recognized as the “Drake curse.”

While Johnny Manziel addressed most topics in the ‘Untold’ episode, his friendship with Drake remained untouched. While the two are no longer friends reportedly, Manziel served him a long-pending apology on the Club Shay Shay Podcast. In a candid revelation, Manziel addressed the Drake theory, asserting that the alleged curse had nothing to do with his decline. In his conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Manziel remarked,

Advertisement

“Who believes in curses like that [The Drake Curse]? That guy’s the most positive energy, great aura.”

Johnny Football later offered an introspective view, addressing Drake’s occasionally “wrong” affiliations which is just a facet of life.

“Maybe he picks wrong sometimes in the people, teams or whatever it is or his bets, but that’s life, right? There is no curse. That’s to each his own, you know? If I handle my business in the proper way, I make him proud, right?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClubShayShay/status/1760455924257628477?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The once aspirational football talent thus departed from the league after just two seasons with the Browns. Johnny Manziel has since embarked on a journey of personal growth and redemption highlighted by his appearance on Netflix’s Untold series. Despite past struggles, he has found “Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar” at Texas A&M, which gave him a positive turn in life.

Advertisement

Johnny Manziel and Drake’s Friendship

Despite the tumultuous twists in Johnny Manziel’s journey, Drake remained a constant for him since meeting in Cabo, as early as 2013. Though they might not be in touch anymore, Manziel cherishes his friendship. In a recent revelation, Manziel expressed heartfelt sentiments about their enduring bond, emphasizing the impact Drake had on his life. Reflecting on past missteps, Manziel candidly admitted,

“I don’t think I treated Drake the way that I should have with representing the clothes that I was wearing and his OVO brand and his label and everything… At that point in time, I was so selfish that I was dragging everybody that was tied to me through the mud. Now it’s regret.”

However, as reported by Yahoo Sports, Manziel even had an “OVO” tattoo on his wrist which speaks volumes of his commitment to the friendship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Gambitx2/status/386871215035801600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the challenges, Johnny Manziel acknowledges the rapper’s essential role in his life. He fondly reminisced,

“Like my relationship with Drake is one that changed my life for the better forever… He rides for me as hard as anybody ever has in my life, and I’m thankful for him.”

From their initial meeting to present-day interactions, Manziel emphasized Drake’s description as a “pillar” in his life. Drake had been a steadfast torch-bearer for Manziel, even dedicating a track titled “Draft Day” to the former Texas A&M quarterback. ‘Money Manziel’ was released by Drake ahead of the 2014 NFL draft to hype up Johhny Football even more. However, despite the high expectations, Manziel’s NFL career faltered, following turmoil on both professional and personal fronts, which he now credits to his wrong choices.