“Maybe She Rejected Him”: Fans React As Tom Brady Reportedly Thinks Sofia Vergara Is ‘Too Old’

Tom Brady has been making headlines of late for reasons rarely associated with him: his romantic interests. It all began during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s recent extravagant wedding weekend in Venice, Italy. While much of the attention was rightfully focused on the high-profile ceremony, the GOAT also managed to grab his fair share of the spotlight.

Advertisement

According to reports from TMZ and Daily Mail, Brady was spotted mingling with two of the most talked-about women there: Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Vergara.

As per TMZ, Brady was the life of the party, “dancing with everyone,” but he notably spent time on the dance floor with Sweeney and Brooks Nader. Intriguingly enough, Sweeney, who had recently ended her engagement, was described by one insider as the “most sought-after person” at the wedding, drawing plenty of attention.

Despite the whispers, TMZ clarified there were “no hookups” between Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney, stating that all the interactions were flirty but harmless.

However, the story took a sharp turn when the Daily Mail published a report claiming the seven-time Super Bowl winner privately dismissed the idea of dating Sofia Vergara. He allegedly told friends that the 52-year-old actress was “too old” for him.

The report, quoting unnamed sources, painted Brady as uninterested in pursuing anything serious, claiming, “He isn’t going to start a relationship with her as she is older and stuck in her ways.” The source further boldly alleged that Tom Brady prefers “flings and hookups” and isn’t looking to settle down.

Notably, these reports came just days after the duo had been photographed looking cozy aboard the Ritz-Carlton superyacht Luminara off the Italian coast. The NFL icon reportedly even asked to be seated next to Vergara at dinner. The duo was also later seen spending time together in Ibiza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

Unsurprisingly, the tabloid-fueled drama sparked immediate backlash and intense discussion online, with many refusing to believe the reports.

“No, yall posted a made up story about a ‘Romance’ and now pulling it back and posting more untruths,” claimed a user, as they reacted to the Daily Mail report. “That man doesn’t think that, your source thinks that,” argued another.

That said, there were a few fans who bought into the report. But even for them, the thought of Tom Brady rejecting Sofia Vergara over age was difficult to believe. “Maybe she rejected him and he is overcompensating with all these unsolicited ‘reasons’,” theorized a fan. “How can a 52-year-old be too old for a 47-year-old?” chimed in another.

While most fans seemed unhappy with these reports, their frustration was quickly subdued, thanks to Tom Brady’s representative telling PEOPLE that the claims were “pure fiction,” firmly denying that the quarterback ever made such remarks about Vergara. “Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this,” his rep stated, shooting down the tabloid’s allegations.

It’s understandable where these reports are coming from, considering that both of them have been navigating single life publicly in recent years. Brady divorced Gisele Bündchen in 2022, and Vergara split from Joe Manganiello in 2024.

For better or worse, Tom Brady’s personal life continues to dominate headlines just as it did during his playing days. Perhaps that’s something to cheer for the GOAT’s fans.