6 Months After the Bucs vs Rams 2022 Playoff Clash, Von Miller Admitted Regretting Trashing Tom Brady

Tom Brady, known for his unrivaled success and competitiveness, has earned a reputation as a quarterback who can make trash-talkers regret their actions on the field. One player who can vouch for this is superstar Von Miller, who had a firsthand experience of Brady’s ability to silence his opponents.

During an interaction, superstar linebacker Von Miller admitted to making a grave mistake by trash-talking Tom Brady during the divisional round playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams last year. Reflecting on the encounter, Miller expressed his regret and acknowledged the consequences of underestimating Brady’s ability to come back in the game.

Von Miller Learns the Hard Way: Don’t Trash-Talk to Tom Brady

6 months after the 2022 Divisional Round game, Von Miller had a candid interaction with Mike Silver on The Volume podcast, where he opened up about a crucial lesson he learned during the high octane clash against the Bucs. Miller reflected on his ill-fated decision to engage in trash talk with none other than the legendary Tom Brady.

Miller recalled the intensity of the game, stating, “We started off the game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we knew it was going to be tough playing Tom Brady.” He described the pivotal moment, saying, “I was just so into the game, I had made a play on Gronk, and I was just hyped.”

Seeing the Bucs go down, Miller couldn’t hold himself and started trash-talking on the field. Moreover, when Aaron Donald had a quarterback hit on Tom, Von admitted shouting, “trash his (Brady’s) a** off.” Little did Von know what was about to unfold. Miller soon witnessed the consequences of his actions unfold on the field.

The Buccaneers, led by Brady’s relentless determination, staged an awe-inspiring comeback, erasing a significant deficit and tying the game at 27-27. With regret, Von said, “Tom’s going for it on fourth down so I run back out on the field and he converts the fourth down, and then a play after that he scores a touchdown and they just started coming back and I’m looking at I’m I’m got my hands on my head and I was like see this is why I don’t talk in the game.” Despite the Buccaneers’ resurgence, it was the Los Angeles Rams who ultimately prevailed in a thrilling finish of 30-27.

Von Miller Was Once Fined for Late Hit on Tom Brady

During the 2015 season’s week 12 matchup between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, star pass-rusher Von Miller found himself in hot water after a late hit on Tom Brady. The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 30-24 overtime victory, and Miller was eventually fined $8,681 by the NFL for the infraction.

The play in question took place when Broncos defensive lineman Vance Walker sacked Brady, prompting Miller to dive onto the quarterback late. The resulting flag drew attention to the hit, and although the fine could have nearly doubled if categorized as roughing the passer, Miller was determined to contest the ruling. “They got me. I am going to appeal, though,” Miller had stated. Needless to say, Miller got his revenge by beating Tom’s team in the 2022 playoff game, after which he even went on to win the Super Bowl with the Rams.