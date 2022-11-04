$126 Billion Jeff Bezos Is Willing To Buy The Commanders Even Amidst Fraud Investigation Against Current Owner Dan Snyder

Nothing has really gone the Washington Commanders’ way in the recent past. Right from the toxic workplace environment allegations to owner Dan Snyder trying to find dirt on other NFL owners, the franchise has been in the news mostly for the wrong reasons.

As many were expecting, Dan recently announced that he has taken the initial step to sell the franchise. While he would have felt that after quickly selling the team, the troubled days would be over.

As it turns out, there is still quite a lot that Dan would have to go through. Recently, as per ESPN, the US District Attorney decided to open a criminal investigation against the Commanders claiming that they have been involved in financial improprieties.

Jeff Bezos Might Be The New Owner Of The Commanders

Talking in detail about the investigation against Snyder, Pat McAfee, during the episode of his show, claimed that Snyder’s books will be thoroughly checked and if the transactions are found to be flawed, he might be in big trouble.

He claimed that last year as well, there were reports that Snyder didn’t correctly disclose the required financial numbers to other NFL owners. Pat stated that although the NFL franchises have an individual existence, they are collectively one business.

Pat added that the money which comes in through different modes like ticket sales, merchandise sales etc, is most probably reported among the teams. This is where Pat reckons Snyder might not have reported the numbers correctly.

“Everybody has deemed him an a**hole, but now with actual criminal investigation, he’ll either be there or he won’t. If it comes out that he fuc*ed over the rest of the NFL, we can most certainly assume that he will be voted out,” McAfee said about Dan.

All this might cause some delay in the Commanders’ selling process. However, it is most certainly possible that we get to see a new owner of the Washington-based franchise in the near future.

There were reports that media mogul Byron Allen was interested in buying the franchise. However, recent reports suggests that $126 billion rich Jeff Bezos has also expressed interest in buying a stake in the franchise. As per PEOPLE, he is looking to buy the team in partnership with Jay Z.

It will be interesting to see who finally gets to own the team which is in dire need of a complete overhaul.

