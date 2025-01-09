mobile app bar

“McDarthy”: NFL Fans React As Vikings Rookie QB JJ McCarthy Resembles Anakin Skywalker In Viral Photo

Suresh Menon
Published

JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy; Image Credit: Instagram @jjmccarthy

Despite not being the main player in the Vikings’ offensive play this season, JJ McCarthy has managed to remain in the spotlight due to his style statement. The rookie’s tousled hair, on top of his chiseled facial structure, has made fans notice the eerie similarity between him and the Star Wars character Anakin Skywalker.

JJ’s journey to internet virality started on the sidelines of the most recent game. The Lions dominated the match throughout, and by the final minutes, McCarthy had had enough and couldn’t hide his frustration.

Coincidentally, the NFL broadcasting team decided to zoom in on McCarthy’s intense face. This snippet was enough for fans, who screengrabbed the frame and started to notice the similarities between the QB and the Star Wars character.

After expressing their shock at the uncanny resemblance between McCarthy and the movie character, netizens had a field day creating puns. From mixing Darth Vader and McCarthy to form ‘McDarthy’ to calling the rookie ‘the chosen one,’ they didn’t hold back their creative juices.

For a few fans, however, JJ McCarthy didn’t resemble Anakin Skywalker. From Steve [Stranger Things] to Knives Out star Michael Shannon, a select group of netizens noticed JJ resembling these celebrities instead of the character played by Hayden Christensen.

While the rookie playmaker will be delighted with his newfound social media popularity, his future with the Vikings remains uncertain, however. If rumors are to be believed, the purple and gold team may look to move on from the rookie after Sam Darnold’s breakout season. Safe to say, JJ McCarthy will have an intriguing summer ahead!

