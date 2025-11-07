mobile app bar

“Me And Wifey Got A Nice Little Date Night”: Brandon Graham Shares Experience at Saquon Barkley’s ‘Black Tie’ Event

Alex Murray
Published

follow google news
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) speaks to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally.

Time crunch?
Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Bye weeks in the NFL are a time to make adjustments to improve your team. But they also represent the one little break that players get during the gruelling four-month regular season. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles just had theirs in Week 9, and many of the players made the most of it. Especially reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley.

The running back no doubt spent much of his bye week at the Eagles’ facility working on his craft with the rest of his teammates. But he and his family also took the time to organize and give back.

The Barkley clan hosted the inaugural Hurdles for Hope Gala at the Philadelphia Museum of Art last Saturday, November 1. Many of his teammates, including Eagles lifer Brandon Graham, attended the event to show their support for the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation. Graham said it was a lovely evening for a good cause.

“Man, that was fun, that was cool. Me and wifey got to—that was a nice little date night on top of supporting a teammate. Seeing a bunch of our teammates out there. I had a good table, we was all laughing and having a good time. It was Jordan Mailata and his wife, Jalen [Hurts] and his wife, … and Landon, Landon Dickerson and his wife.”

The event was held with the goal of raising $250k that would be used for “scholarships, housing support, and safe spaces for under-resourced families across the region.”

There is no indication of whether or not they met their goal at the event. But after seeing what the gala looked like and the pricey people that attended, it’s hard to believe they would have fallen short.

The Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation is named in honor of Barkley’s paternal grandmother, Michael Ann. They have been hosting events like this since it was founded in 2020. The foundation’s mission statement is to “empower youth and families through the support of programs and initiatives that combine success in sports and academics.”

In the summer, the foundation also partnered with local organizations to gift 200 backpacks to high school kids attending Liguori Academy near the Kensington area in Philly.

About the author

Alex Murray

Alex Murray

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Alex Murray has been active in the sport media industry since his graduation from the prestigious RTA School of Media at TMU (formerly Ryerson University) in downtown Toronto. He has had a specific focus and interest on all things football and NFL, which stems from his father, who imbued him with a love of football and the NFL over all other sports at a young age. Alex even played football up until his freshman year of college, when he realized that he would find more success writing about rather than playing the sport. Alex has written for a variety of sports media outlets, including theScore, FanSided, FantasyPros, GiveMeSport, and more.

Share this article

Don’t miss these