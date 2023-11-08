“It Sucks”: Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Hold Back While Talking About Jets’ O-Line After Chargers Loss

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) behind Robert Saleh on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In a disheartening Monday night football encounter, the New York Jets were left struggling with a 27-6 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup troubled by a slew of issues. Quarterback Zach Wilson was made the villain of the story, enduring seven sacks and losing two fumbles. While mistakes, missed conversions, and penalties spoiled the Jets’ play, the fallout left injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers regretting the O-Line’s performance, leaving fans to wonder where the Jets stand.

Advertisement

According to an article by The Athletic, Rodgers, on the sidelines due to an Achilles injury, cut straight to the chase in a tell-all session on “The Pat McAfee Show”, pinpointing the offensive line’s shortcomings as a significant contributor to the Jets’ dismal performance.

“It sucks when we have a poor performance on offense like that because I know what we’re capable of; I know how we’ve been practicing,” said Rodgers.

Advertisement

A-Rod‘s words cast a spotlight on a stumbling imbalance—the Chargers, managing only 191 yards of offense, are still cruising to a three-score victory over the Jets. The blame falls heavily on situational plays, with Aaron Rodgers highlighting third-down conversions and red-zone inefficiencies.

“We have to execute,” he stressed. His frustration was clear, highlighting a big gap between what the team could do and what they were actually achieving during the games. This sentiment echoed among the Green Gang Nation and coaching staff alike, with no current plans to bench Wilson, as confirmed by Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Willson Is as Disappointed as Injured Aaron Rodgers

Following the charged defeat against the Chargers, Zach Wilson faced the music, and his post-game conference was marked by a frank admission of collective fault. “Too many self-inflicted wounds,” Wilson said after the offense’s disastrous performance.

He spoke openly about the team’s struggles, with the defense doing much better than the offense, which has led to a mess of their overall strategy and teamwork. As the game went on, it was clear from what Wilson said that the offense was in disarray, repeatedly disrupting its progress with mistakes and lost opportunities.

It’s a continuation of a story that’s been the thorn in the side of the Jets since the season’s start. So, it’s safe to say that Wilson’s “it just wasn’t good enough,” serves as a serious echo of Rodgers’ disappointments.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/snyjets/status/1721752820284621217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the Jets make their way through rough times, it’s obvious they have the skilled players needed, yet they’re not quite playing in harmony. Rodgers, Wilson, and Saleh are all stepping up and admitting things need to change, suggesting it’s time for the team to rethink their game plan.