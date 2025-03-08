When Deion Sanders Jr. Made $2,100 From a Madden Opponent and Used It to Buy an SUV

It’s well known that Deion Sanders Jr. is a Madden enthusiast—maybe even a pro to some extent—so much so that he once used the game to teach an opponent a costly lesson. The son of the legendary Deion “Primetime” Sanders shared a wild story from 2019 about winning so much money from a fan that it ended up covering his entire trip to the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Advertisement

That’s right—Deion Jr., or “Bucky” as he goes by, recently shared the story of how a fan unknowingly paid for his Super Bowl LIII trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Patriots vs. Rams). He explained that the fan challenged him to a head-to-head game of Madden, with money on the line. Initially skeptical, Bucky ended up agreeing to it.

“This dude wanted to play for like $350 each time,” he recalled. “And skunks double.”

A “skunk” in sports video games refers to beating an opponent so badly before the game is over that they are forced to quit. The rules vary by game — in NBA 2K, a skunk is typically called when a player doubles their opponent’s score by halftime. In Madden, it usually happens when a player leads by three (sometimes four) touchdowns.

“If I was cool, I would’ve just said, ‘Bro, you can’t beat me, stop playing… And I would’ve took like $20 from him just to teach bro a lesson. But no lie, this dude played me over and over again and I skunked him almost every time. I made like $2100 from this dude,” Deion Jr. added.

It’s a crazy amount of money to make off someone in a video game. Deion Jr. skunked his opponent three times and went home a richer man. He almost seemed to feel bad, but then explained how the money helped pay for an SUV that he drove to the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

“That (money) bought the SUV for us to drive to the Super Bowl. And then we made the plans with Curtis, so when we went out there we made like $20-30 thousand. I left like that.”

Bucky seems to be all about the hustle when it comes to making money. He started the story with $0 and ended with a car and a $20,000+ payday. It’s what partly makes him such a successful videographer; taking advantage of opportunities when they present themselves.

Meanwhile, today Deion Jr. is focused on defending his brother, Shedeur Sanders, via social media. At the NFL Scouting Combine, the future NFL quarterback was labeled as “brash” and “arrogant” following his media interview.

Multiple reporters who were also at the interview have since come out and disagreed with the analysis. Bucky also felt the need to defend his brother — and he did so in a very poetic way. On X, formerly Twitter, he posted the clip of Tiger Woods getting criticized for being cocky in 1996 before playing on the PGA Tour.

“Looks very familiar,” he wrote in the caption.

Looks very familiar https://t.co/qCKdpaRcvX — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) March 5, 2025

Tiger went on to win the tournament in ‘96—and many more after that. The noise surrounding his ‘cockiness’ and ‘brashness’ ended up being just that—noise. Today, Woods is considered perhaps the greatest golfer of all time.

Will Shedeur be able to do the same? We’ll see.