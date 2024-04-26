Meet Caleb Williams’ Girlfriend Alina Thyregod: The Woman Who Stole The Show at NFL Draft 2024

Finally, after months of speculation and hype, Caleb Williams has been selected by the Chicago Bears as the first overall draft pick. This was the most obvious pick of the night. Hence on this historic day for Caleb, he decided to make it extra special by having his girlfriend Alina Thyregod, and his mom accompany him to the event. The former especially stole the show at the event.

The trio were first spotted leaving out of a hotel in Detroit while heading to the NFL draft. Caleb was seen walking hand in hand with his girlfriend Alina Thyregod for the first time publicly. Williams’ girlfriend in a silver gown dazzled the netizens with her look and became the talk of the town since then.

She also made the red carpet with Caleb and his mother and her hug with the Trojans QB after being announced as the first pick has been getting heartwarming reactions from everyone. While his girlfriend stunned in silver, Williams kept it navy blue mirroring his NFL team Chicago Bears’ colors. But he did color-coordinate with Alina.

As per ESPN’s reports, Caleb, before the draft, had nail-painted his pinky toe silver to match Alina’s gown. The couple throughout their first public appearance looked absolutely in love. While there is no clarity on when the lovebirds started dating, the QBs first appearance with Alina came on her TikTok page in January. Regardless, it’s heartening to see Caleb enjoy the night with his girlfriend and mother. His family and his village of loved ones have immensely helped him to help him be here today. Especially his parents.

Here’s All You Need To Know About Caleb Williams And His Parents

Caleb Williams’ parents Carl Williams and Dayne Price married in 2000 and had Caleb a year later in 2001. Since then, the duo have helped set Caleb for success in every way possible. While his mother worked hard at a beauty parlor and ensured she was the emotional rock for Caleb in his tough times, his father Carl put in extra hours with Caleb in Athletic Republic, one of the finest sports performance centers in DC. Carl, a former college football player himself has been instrumental in providing specialized training to budding athletes. He did the same with Caleb and the result is for all to see.

Caleb has never shied away from expressing his love for his mother. He has countless times credited his work ethic and winning mindset to be inspired by his mother who was a nail technician. Dayna has been a source of support for Caleb in his tough times.

A fine example of this was seen last season when Caleb went onto the stands and hugged and cried on his mother’s shoulders while after a 10-point loss to Washington. And every time he overcomes a slump, he also lets the world know that his mother was behind the comeback. Safe to say, Caleb is an athlete with immense humility rooted in family values.