“Something Cam Newton Can Never Touch”: NFL Fans React As Gillie Da Kid Lifts the Eagles Super Bowl Trophy On His Birthday

Amid his ongoing war of words with Cam Newton, Gillie Da Kid celebrated his birthday recently like a true Eagles lifer.

On his special day, surrounded by friends and hometown energy, the rapper hoisted the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl trophy over his head while spelling out “E-A-G-L-E-S” in pure Philly rage.

Notably, the man who delivered this moment was none other than Big Dom [real name Domenico DiSandro], the Eagles’ legendary head of security and one of the city’s most recognizable sideline presences.

He rolled into the party with the Lombardi Trophy in hand, and Gillie lit up—cheering, chanting, and flexing a piece of football history like he’d just brought it home from Vegas himself.

And as it turned out, it didn’t take long for the internet to pick up the moment and turn it into a direct shot at Cam Newton.

“Something can never touch,” wrote a fan, poking Newton’s zero Super Bowl wins. “Damn Gillie got to hold one before Cam and Cam played,” poked another.

The rest, meanwhile, trolled the ex-Panthers QB for calling Gillie Da Kid nothing but a glorified Eagles mascot. “Mascot champion,” sarcastically wrote a fan with crying emojis.

“Cam Newton can talk about Gillie all he wants but nobody has ever showed up to Cam’s bday party with the Superbowl trophy,” chimed in another.

This barrage of trolling comes on the heels of a public beef between Cam Newton and the Philly-born rapper and podcast host.

What sparked it? Well, Newton recently refused to put Super Bowl-winning QB Jalen Hurts in his top 10, despite Hurts earning MVP honors and a championship ring. Naturally, this was all Gillie needed to hear to go nuclear.

“You had on a jersey with a bow tie, you corny a*s ni**a. You will never be able to fu*k with Jalen Hurts,” the podcast host shouted in a viral rant. “He did what you couldn’t—win the Super Bowl!”

Cam Newton then fired back hard on his 4th & 1 podcast, by not just defending his take but taking a scorched-earth approach. He first mocked Gillie’s rap career—“Did you know his album was *Gilladelphia*?”—then questioned his Billboard credibility, while brushing off Million Dollaz Worth of Game as Wallo’s [Gillie’s co-host] vehicle.

“Where I’m from, Gillie—we stab and we twist. When you go low, I go to hell,” Cam Newton threatened. He even dubbed Gillie the Eagles’ “mascot,” claiming his only real role was to wear the big hat, dance, and hype the crowd. “Very questionable career. We can’t relate on a lot of things,” the ex-NFL MVP sneered.

And while Cam Newton kept swinging back with his words, Gillie has now responded with something that the former quarterback has never touched: the Lombardi Trophy.

Because in this feud, Gillie doesn’t need bars when he has the hardware to shut people up.