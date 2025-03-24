“I Found the Loophole”: Cam Newton Recounts Wearing Under Armour Pregame Cleats to ‘Express Himself’

Cam Newton never misses a chance to express himself. The former MVP takes great pride in his appearance, always making sure every detail—from his hair and boots to his sunglasses and signature hats—is meticulously coordinated. But this passion for style didn’t start when he transitioned into sports media and podcasting. Newton has always been intentional about his looks, using fashion as a form of self-expression and a way to challenge norms.

One of the earliest examples of this were his customized Under Armour cleats, which reflected his bold personality and unique sense of style. He was showcasing his swagger long before the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Tyreek Hill entered the league.

When he signed with Under Armour, Newton saw the perfect opportunity to blend creativity with self-expression through his pregame cleats. At the time, the NFL strictly fined players for wearing custom cleats featuring drawings or personal messages during games.

However, Newton found a loophole—pregame activities. Since the league had no rules against customized cleats before kickoff, he used that window to make a statement without facing fines or scrutiny.

“When I came into the league, I signed with Under Armour. I wanted to disrupt the space of football by being able to express myself. I wanted to have pre-game cleats because, during the game, you never could wear those cleats because you were getting fined. I found a loophole in it. Every single one of those cleats had a story to tell.”

Unlike many athletes who leave design decisions to the brand’s creative team or outside vendors, Newton remained hands-on throughout the process. He constantly collaborated with designers, providing input and ensuring each pair reflected his unique style and vision.

Some of Cam Newton’s most iconic custom cleats included a pair designed in Superman’s signature colors, complete with the iconic “S” logo. Since Cam was known for mimicking Superman’s shirt-rip celebration after scoring touchdowns, Under Armour made sure he could simply point to his cleats to showcase his superhero persona.

Other standout designs featured Nickelodeon-themed cleats, symbolizing his collaboration with the children’s network, and a special pair dedicated to his son, Chosen, adorned with a birthday party theme. He also rocked Halloween-inspired cleats, a patriotic pair paying tribute to 9/11 which incorporated the colors of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Cam’s influence helped pave the way for other players to express themselves through their footwear, ultimately prompting the NFL to establish clearer rules on cleat designs.

Over time, the league has relaxed its footwear policies. Players can now wear customized and colorful cleats, but only with prior approval. However, some players continue to push the boundaries. Jalen Hurts, for example, recently took the field in a pair of red and black Air Jordans with the word “Unbannable” inscribed on the heels, making a subtle statement.

Outside of games, players are free to wear cleats in any color, as long as they don’t feature offensive graphics or unauthorized branding. But once the game begins, they must stick to black or white or the team’s official colors.