“What He’s Saying Is Not Incorrect”: Dallas Legend Michael Irvin Speaks Up On Micah Parsons’ Remarks On Mike McCarthy

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Hall of Fame player Michael Irvin during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys’ locker room has turned on panic mode. Losing six out of nine games played leaves the team in a tumultuous state in a season with the highest of expectations. That was also evident from Micah Parsons’ interview where he seemingly took shots at HC Mike McCarthy.

Although Micah later clarified on his podcast that his response was taken out of context, but the damage was already done.

Reacting to his comments on Mike McCarthy, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin backed the comments in a very diplomatic way. He claimed that what Micah said about his coach wasn’t untrue but it lacked proper wording so as to not allow others to take it out of context, like Rex Ryan did.

“What he’s saying is not incorrect. It’s just how he is saying it,” Irvin said.

Adding his own twist to the answer, Irvin said that Micah should have said it like this: “Coaches in this league come and go all the time. That’s a highly stressful job, we know it’s about winning. So a lot of talk around Mike McCarthy and that talk will continue, we won’t be able to stop that. But what I do worry about are the players. That’s who I’m trying to honor.”

But instead what Parsons said kicked up a storm suggesting there could be friction within the locker room. That said, many like Stephen A. Smith believe that what Parsons did was address the main issue with the Cowboys and he couldn’t help it.

Stephen A. Smith gives his verdict on Micah Parsons’ take

Stephen A. is known as one of the biggest critics of the Cowboys but when it came to their absolute failure this season, he stopped throwing jabs at them and talked straight business.

Smith understands that coaching is one of the biggest underlying problems with the team. He even suggested Jerry Jones to consider Deion Sanders as the next head coach. And just when Micah Parsons unintentionally threw his coach under the bus, Smith wasn’t going to stay quiet.

As per Smith, what Micah said was wrong, but what he did was right for the moment. Explaining more on the lines, Smith added that what Micah did was something players shouldn’t do, but the rationale behind his statement explains a lot about the situation that the Cowboys are in.

Having said that, Smith implied that it was high time that Jerry Jones considered making some big changes to the team or they were doomed.

