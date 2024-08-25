Miami Dolphins Save $3.5 Million by Releasing Quarterback Who Benched Zach Wilson

The Miami Dolphins are proactively planning for future financial flexibility as several key players’ contract extensions take effect next season. The team has been generous this offseason, rewarding the likes of Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyreek Hill with substantial contracts. And to manage their cap situation, the Dolphins have also been making moves, including the release of QB Mike White, who once had Zach Wilson benched.

Advertisement

As Adam Schefter broke the news, the Dolphins are releasing White after just one year of service, despite initially agreeing to a two-year contract. And this move is poised to save the team $3.5 million toward cap space.

Drafted by the Cowboys in 2018, White joined the Jets just a year later. He remained in the Big Apple for four seasons, spending most of his first two years on the practice squad.

White got his chance in his final two seasons, starting seven games and replacing Wilson on both occasions, either due to injury or poor performance. Despite impressing many with his play, the Jets didn’t retain him after signing Rodgers, leading White to sign with the Dolphins as a free agent. Notably, he participated in six games for the team but did not start any.

Despite showing flashes of strong QB play, he couldn’t capitalize on his opportunities and now finds himself on a path similar to many QBs before him.

That said, releasing White seems to be a business decision for the Dolphins, as they need to manage their cap space for next season. Although the Dolphins have $35 million in cap space for 2024, they are projected to be $44.4 million over the cap in 2025.

This, however, doesn’t mean White has no future in the NFL, but he’s unlikely to secure a roster spot this late in the season, barring injuries. And it’s not as if the Dolphins have parted ways with just their backup QB.

Times of struggle for the Dolphins

While the Dolphins had ample depth at wide receiver at the start of the preseason, injuries and poor performances have necessitated the release of a few players. Consequently, the team recently decided to waive Willie Snead IV from the injured reserve, reaching a settlement with the player.

Despite signing the veteran at the end of July, Snead didn’t deliver consistent performances in the offseason and subsequently suffered an injury.

On top of this, the Dolphins also placed Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve after he tore a knee ligament. It seems likely that he will be waived as well.

Notably, the club started the preseason with 12 receivers but now has only ten remaining due to injuries. The starting trio of Hill, Waddle, and Beckham are also questionable with injuries.

Additionally, Erik Ezukanma is week-to-week with a foot injury, alongside Braylon Sanders. Similarly, River Cracraft sustained an upper-body injury a few days ago, leaving the Dolphins short as the season approaches in two weeks.