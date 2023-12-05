Miami Teacher Uses Tyreek Hill’s Astounding Stats to Enhance Her Students’ Math Skills; “Math is Totally Mathing”

The Miami Dolphins had an epic outing as they headed to FedEx Field to play their Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. After a one-sided 45-15 win the Dolphins lead the AFC East with a 9-3 record and no division rivals even close to surpass them. One player that has done well for Miami is their WR Tyreek Hill who is now even close to the goal he had set during the offseason.

Advertisement

Following the win, the Miami fans are more than happy as the franchise now has a 99% chance to make it to the playoffs. While the praises of the Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill were all over the internet, one post on X did attract everyone’s attention due to its uniqueness. In the tweet on X (formerly Twitter), a creative Miami teacher decided to brush up her students’ math skills with Hill’s astounding NFL stats.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/maryisbananas/status/1731774020142412065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In her tweet, the teacher highlights the Dolphins WR’s impressive performance against the Commanders, totaling 157 yards. She claims that Hill has the potential for a record-breaking 2000+ yards season and if he achieves it he will be the first WR to do so in the league. Moreover, she is super excited because her students guessed Tyreek’s yards correctly for Sunday’s game which showed their data prediction skills.

The teacher further revealed that the Cheetah now needs 104 yards per game in his next five remaining matchups to reach his goal. Additionally, she engaged them in a brain teaser asking them how Hill’s per-game requirements would differ if the NFL had 16 games instead of 17 like they used to have before. Her teaching skills impressed football fans, who appreciated her efforts to simplify math for kids by presenting real-life problems. One user stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jaykpurdy/status/1731794381701824689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another one expressed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nashmax73/status/1731789328940998722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone praised her by stating,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrianJamesPhoto/status/1731821321841946772?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

An impressed fan mentioned,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KristenKKCook/status/1731855171867570379?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moving on, she revealed the answer stating if the NFL had a 16-game season like before, Tyreek would need about 130 yards per game to reach his goal. Further, the math teacher expressed his excitement to watch Hill play against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Tyreek Hill Sets NFL Single-Season Record

Tyreek Hill unlike last year is having a much better season. With each game, he is coming closer to crossing the 2000+ yards mark in a single season. In Week 9 after the Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and the wide receiver totaled just 62 yards, it felt that he might fail to achieve his goal. However, Hill made a superb comeback and gave back-to-back 100+ yards in the next three games.

On Sunday while playing against the Commanders Tyreek Hill broke an NFL record. In his last game, he caught 5 of 7 receptions while racking up 157 receiving yards and making two touchdowns. This feat marked Hill’s fifth game in 2023 where he surpassed 150 receiving yards while also scoring at least one touchdown setting a new NFL single-season record.