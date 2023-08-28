“Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett Are Like Peanut Butter & Jelly”: Richard Sherman Backs New-Look Jets To Win the Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers is all set to begin his new journey with Nathaniel Hackett and the New York Jets, and Richard Sherman is expecting big things. The former Packers quarterback finally had enough of the situation in Green Bay and found his way to New York. He’s hoping to form a connection with the high-powered offense led by WR1 Garrett Wilson. As a rookie last year, Wilson showcased the ability to be one of the top receivers in the league. With Aaron Rodgers, Wilson will have an MVP-level quarterback leading the way, and he’ll truly be able to accelerate his game.

Rodgers and Hackett enjoyed success together in Green Bay. Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021 and Rodgers won two MVPs during that time. The Green Bay offense absolutely clicked, and they had some incredible seasons together. Now, the two will be joining forces in New York with a new adventure in sight. Rodgers has spent his entire career in Green Bay, and while the move to a new team was coming for some time, it’ll still take some time to get used to.

Richard Sherman Has Faith In Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett

The Undisputed crew was talking about the AFC and the Jets’ chances this year, and Richard Sherman seems to think that they have a great chance.

Sherman backed the pairing of Rodgers and Hackett. Specifically, he pointed out the fact that Rodgers had two of his best seasons with Hackett as his coordinator.

Many believed that the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett last year as a ploy to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver when rumors of him wanting out of Green Bay emerged.

The Jets will be very interesting to watch next year. The situation is somewhat similar to when Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Rodgers bring the same effect to New York? Only time will tell. However, Rodgers is a massive upgrade at quarterback for the Jets, and Richard Sherman thinks that his pairing with Hackett is so good, that they’ll win the Super Bowl.

Rodgers Had a Great Preseason Showing

Rodgers didn’t play much during the preseason, but in the amount he did play, he looked great. Rodgers showcased a strong connection with Garrett Wilson and scored on his drive.

Rodgers to Wilson will be the main connection to watch out for in New York. The Jets are competing in an unknown AFC East as well. The Patriots still have question marks on offense, and the Dolphins look good, but things depend heavily on Tua Tagovailoa’s health. The East is up for grabs, and Rodgers is coming for it.