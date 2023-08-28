HomeSearch

“Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett Are Like Peanut Butter & Jelly”: Richard Sherman Backs New-Look Jets To Win the Super Bowl

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published August 28, 2023

"Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett Are Like Peanut Butter & Jelly": Richard Sherman Backs New-Look Jets To Win the Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Packers21 1 Hoffman

Aaron Rodgers is all set to begin his new journey with Nathaniel Hackett and the New York Jets, and Richard Sherman is expecting big things. The former Packers quarterback finally had enough of the situation in Green Bay and found his way to New York. He’s hoping to form a connection with the high-powered offense led by WR1 Garrett Wilson. As a rookie last year, Wilson showcased the ability to be one of the top receivers in the league. With Aaron Rodgers, Wilson will have an MVP-level quarterback leading the way, and he’ll truly be able to accelerate his game.

Rodgers and Hackett enjoyed success together in Green Bay. Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021 and Rodgers won two MVPs during that time. The Green Bay offense absolutely clicked, and they had some incredible seasons together. Now, the two will be joining forces in New York with a new adventure in sight. Rodgers has spent his entire career in Green Bay, and while the move to a new team was coming for some time, it’ll still take some time to get used to.

Richard Sherman Has Faith In Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett

The Undisputed crew was talking about the AFC and the Jets’ chances this year, and Richard Sherman seems to think that they have a great chance.

Sherman backed the pairing of Rodgers and Hackett. Specifically, he pointed out the fact that Rodgers had two of his best seasons with Hackett as his coordinator.

Many believed that the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett last year as a ploy to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver when rumors of him wanting out of Green Bay emerged.

The Jets will be very interesting to watch next year. The situation is somewhat similar to when Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Rodgers bring the same effect to New York? Only time will tell. However, Rodgers is a massive upgrade at quarterback for the Jets, and Richard Sherman thinks that his pairing with Hackett is so good, that they’ll win the Super Bowl.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1696176329098440914?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rodgers Had a Great Preseason Showing

Rodgers didn’t play much during the preseason, but in the amount he did play, he looked great. Rodgers showcased a strong connection with Garrett Wilson and scored on his drive.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NyjMike/status/1695818897620979796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rodgers to Wilson will be the main connection to watch out for in New York. The Jets are competing in an unknown AFC East as well. The Patriots still have question marks on offense, and the Dolphins look good, but things depend heavily on Tua Tagovailoa’s health. The East is up for grabs, and Rodgers is coming for it.

Share this article

About the author

Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi is The SportsRush's content manager and editor. Ashish freelanced for 1 year in the NFL division before taking on an editorial role in the company. He then tacked on managing content while adding on a writing role in the NBA division. Ashish has been closely following the NFL and NBA since the 2012 season when the Patriots lost the Super Bowl and Derrick Rose was at the height of his powers. Since then, Ashish has focused on honing his knowledge for both leagues in, even writing crossover pieces. In his free time, Ashish is an avid basketball player, he loves to watch movies and TV shows, immersing himself in the cinematic world. Ashish studies computer science and data science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and would love to mesh his love for sports with his technical skills.

Read more from Ashish Priyadarshi