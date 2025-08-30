mobile app bar

Micah Parsons’ $188 Million Deal Dubbed “Overpaid” After Ravens’ $4.2M Pass Rusher Hogs Limelight

Triston Drew Cook
Published

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.

Jun 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones has officially traded Micah Parsons to one of his long-time conference rivals, the Green Bay Packers, and the Dallas Cowboys’ fan base is irate. Nevertheless, while the cheese heads continue to celebrate the fact that they now have one of the most premier pass rushers in the league today, some are wondering if they got a little carried away in their eagerness to pay Parsons.

The now-former Cowboy is set to receive a $47-million salary for the 2025 regular season despite the fact that he produced just the fifth-most sacks of any player in the league and finished 17th in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

While that’s certainly great for Parsons on an individual level, his contract does seem to be a bit inflated when you begin comparing his production and salary totals to those of other pass rushers, especially Kyle Van Noy of the Baltimore Ravens.

Parsons managed to record 43 total tackles in 13 games last season, while Noy was able to record 41 across 16 outings. Parsons slightly outpaced him in terms of QBHits as well, 23 vs 21, but Noy was able to record 14 tackles for loss, which was two more than Parsons.

Suffice to say, the Ravens are getting a shockingly similar level of production from a 34-year-old veteran linebacker whose salary is about $43-million cheaper than Parsons. Of course, Parsons figures to be around for much longer, as he’s more than eight years younger than Noy.

He’s eight years younger than the Ravens’ star pass rusher, and so long as he is able to maintain his current level of production, then Parsons will almost certainly shatter any and every record that Noy has managed to collect for himself. In fact, it’s taken Noy a total of 11 years to accomplish what Parsons managed to do in four.

In 63 regular-season games with the Cowboys, Parsons racked up 52.5 sacks. Meanwhile, it’s taken Noy a total of 158 regular-season contests just to reach 55 career sacks. Even though he had a lackluster performance against the Packers during the 2023 Wild Card round, Parsons is clearly one of the best there is when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

His combination of youth, athleticism, and top-tier production all help to justify his $47-million price tag. Considering that Green Bay has the youngest roster in all of professional football, as well as the fact that the 2025 regular season will be just the fifth of his career, it seems as if Parsons will fit in perfectly with this blossoming NFC North contender.

Parsons will have the opportunity to prove Jones wrong when he travels back to Arlington, Texas, on November 28th to take on his former team in a Week 4 contest that now figures to be one of the most-watched games of the regular season.

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook

