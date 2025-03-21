Deion Sanders Embraces the Moment Watching Son Shedeur Give His Final Interview At CU Before Heading To the NFL

From Jackson State to Colorado, ever since Deion Sanders started his professional coaching career, he has always had Shedeur Sanders as his QB1. Prime for the last three years has been Shedeur’s mentor, his biggest cheerleader, and, of course, his father. But now, for the first time in his son’s football journey, Neon Deion is preparing to let go.

It’s no secret that Shedeur Sanders is a hot property in this year’s NFL Draft. Ever since the Boulders’ offseason began, the QB has been in the media’s spotlight. But with days edging closer to the Draft, it seems like the reality of coaching without Shedeur for the first time in his life is hitting Deion Sanders.

As Shedeur stood under the bright lights, answering questions for the NFL Network at the recently held Colorado Pro Day, just a few feet away in the shadows and behind the cameras, stood Deion Sanders—watching, soaking in the moment like a proud father seeing his child step into the next chapter of life.

No clipboard in hand. No game plan to adjust. No halftime speech to deliver. Just a dad, witnessing the final moments of his son’s collegiate career before he embarks on the ultimate dream—playing in the NFL.

Coach Prime watching Shedeur Sanders do interviews for NFL Network in the background #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/56T0cl2I8E — GUCCE‍⬛ (@gucceCU) March 20, 2025

Based on his interaction with the NFL Network later on, Prime admitted that seeing his players ace the Pro Day wasn’t a moment for him to bask in as a coach. It was more about embracing the new reality and how proud he felt about it.

“Truly proud,” Sanders said, reflecting on the scene. “I mean, my son Bucky [Deion Sanders Jr.], who does all of the audio and video stuff, he’s right down from me. But to see Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, to see all our guys—Will Sheppard, Shedeur, Shilo’s here, I saw him—and some of the other guys, it is unbelievable.”

It wasn’t just Shedeur’s last dance at CU—it was a moment for the entire Buffs family. The players who transformed Boulder from a one-win team to national recognition, the ones who had bought into Deion’s vision, and the ones who were now on the verge of making their NFL dreams come true. For Deion, it felt like watching his kids graduate.

“I absolutely love it. Man, it’s like a proud father seeing your kids graduate, so to speak.”

A Proud Moment. Coach Prime on the Buffs competing at the Pro Day “Truly proud. My son Bucky who does all the video and audio. To see all our guys. It’s unbelievable. I absolutely love it. It’s like a proud father seeing your kids graduate” ️ @NFL pic.twitter.com/L0qUWDGrNM — JaKi (@JaKiTruth) March 21, 2025

For the last three years, Deion Sanders had been the one speaking up for Shedeur, hyping up his talent, shutting down critics, and making sure the world knew just how special No. 2 was. But on the Pro Day, there was nothing left to say. Shedeur had done the work. The tape spoke for itself.

Now, as Deion watches from the sidelines, his job isn’t to guide his son to the next level—it’s to let him go and embrace the moment. The NFL awaits. And so does the next chapter of their story.