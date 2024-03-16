“No Greater Respect”: NFL Veteran Booger McFarland Details How Aaron Donald Earned the Highest Compliment in Pro Football

One of the greatest defensive players to take the field, Aaron Donald, decided to call it a day recently. His retirement is bittersweet in a way that feels justified for him but leaves the fans wanting so much more. For the last decade, he has been a usual suspect at the Pro Bowl, during DPOY discussions, and sometimes even in the defensive GOAT debate.

Booger McFarland, while appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter, talked about Donald’s retirement and how terrifying he was to the quarterbacks of the last decade. The former Tampa DT said, “There’s no greater respect in the National Football League, where we are all professionals, when the opposing team puts not one, not two, not three but four guys to block you… There’s no greater respect.” And rightfully so.

When you are in a conversation with Lawrence Taylor and JJ Watt, as Donald was for most of his career, you deserve to command a certain amount of fear and respect in the opposing team’s eyes.

Adding on to the celebration of Donald’s career, the former DT Anthony ‘Booger’ McFarland said, “He’s done everything you can do in the game.” A Super Bowl champ himself, and a feared DT, McFarland claimed that the game almost became boring for Donald. Explaining why he chose to end his career at this juncture the former Buccaneers man added, “He was dominating week in and week out and at some point, due to the violence of the position, how violent the game is, he’s amassed all the awards, made a ton of money. At some point, you have to have motivation to continue to play.”

And well, with 3 DPOY awards (tied for highest ever), the highest average pay of any defensive player, and a Super Bowl ring with the same franchise that drafted him, Donald has actually finished everything on the field. Very few superstars can claim such a complete and untarnished reputation and resume at the highest level of professional sports.

Nevertheless, McFarland is not the only one who remembers Aaron Donald’s inhuman ability to command 4 players. The NFL world, from media to fans, was all excited to reshare the best moments from Donald’s legendary career. Including but not limited to, the 4 on 1 block.

NFL World Remembers Four People Blocking One Aaron Donald

The internet was quick to respond to the legendary defensive player’s retirement. It was bittersweet for fans all around. LA fans and NFL fans, in general, were habitual of his breathtaking moves with his ox-like strength. And so, in honor of this legend, highlights from his career were shared all over social media:

The 4 on 1 will never get old:

Just in case you were wondering, here’s the full video:

And it wasn’t even a one time thing:

Fans are happy that he is going out after a healthy and happening run. But even happier would be the 17 quarterbacks on LA’s schedule next year who do not have to face the mightiest forces of the last decade.