“He’s a Swiftie Now”: Eagles Fans Livid as Jason Kelce Misses Brandon Graham’s Retirement Ceremony

We are in the golden age of Philadelphia Eagles football. Over the past 25 years, Jeffrey Lurie’s squad has made eight NFC Championship games and played in four Super Bowls. Three of those Super Bowl appearances – and both Eagles Lombardi Trophy wins – have come in the last eight seasons. The latest, of course, came in 2024, when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

For the last 15 years, edge rusher Brandon Graham was there every step of the way. The 36-year-old veteran fought back from a torn triceps in November to play in Super Bowl LIX. And during that game, he apparently re-tore his triceps. He always did whatever he could to take the field alongside his Philly brothers.

On Tuesday, some of those teammates returned the favor, traveling to Philadelphia for Graham’s retirement ceremony.

Longtime defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (left) and right tackle Lane Johnson (right) joined Graham (middle) for his announcement. But notably, another Eagles icon – Jason Kelce – was absent from the ceremony.

Philadelphia’s rabid fanbase quickly realized Kelce didn’t attend Graham’s career culminating moment. And they were not happy about it. Some Eagles fans, who love Kelce immensely, ripped him on social media for the apparent snub. They claimed “he’s a Swiftie now” and that “he turned on us.”

Other Philadelphia fans retained their composure and analyzed the situation. Kelce has duties as an ESPN analyst and New Heights podcast host. His wife, Kylie, is also pregnant with their fourth child. He’s an extremely busy man right now. If he couldn’t make it for something related to those roles, Graham surely would understand. Especially if one Twitter/X user’s statement about the two former teammates being neighbors is accurate.

Graham posted 76.5 sacks and 126 tackles for loss in his decade-and-a-half-long career. As mentioned, he spent every second of his NFL life with the Eagles. It feels right that no player has suited up for Philadelphia more often than Graham. The fact that he made the game-deciding play to essentially clinch the Eagles’ first Super Bowl is also fitting.

Brandon Graham has announced his retirement from football. – #1 all-time in games played for the Eagles

– 82 sacks, 24 forced fumbles (playoffs incl)

– 2x Super Bowl Champion

Graham won’t get a bust in Canton like Ray Lewis and Peyton Manning. But he, like them, walked away from the game as a champion. He deserves immense applause for a wonderful career, and will likely have his No. 55 jersey retired by the team in the near future.