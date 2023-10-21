Micah Parsons Crowns Tyreek Hill as the Numero Uno ‘Always Open’ Receiver, Followed by Davante Adams & Ja’Marr Chase

Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons has always expressed his desire to be the best in the league. And with a 4-2 lead in the league table, the Cowboys are en route to do precisely that. Following their week 6 victory, the star LB took part in a fun conversation with the fans, where he revealed his list of Top 5 always open WRs.

Advertisement

And it would be fair to say that he made a lot of sense with his picks. In a Bleacher Report video, Micah announced that while it is tough to put only 5 stars on the list, he did end up giving the top spot to Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill. It also included numerous top contenders.

Micah Parsons’ Very Accurate List

The star LB’s list was spot on, with Cheetah given the top spot, without a hint of doubt. He hesitated with his no. 2 pick and went with Raiders’ Devante Adams, who has had back-to-back 1000+ yards in the past three seasons. He has added 471 yards to his tally in the 2023 season so far. In the video, Micah stated,

Advertisement

“My Top 5 ‘Always Open’ Wide Receivers in the game are… No. 1, we gotta go with Tyreek Hill… No. 2 Woo, that’s hard; we gotta go with Davante Adams. You look at Ja’Marr Chase, I mean, obviously always open (playing Chase’s video in BG). Justin Jefferson and Ceedell Lamb… that’s my top 5!”

And this list is certainly backed up by numbers. After all, Miami Dolphins’ speedster Tyreek Hill is making his lofty preseason goal of exceeding 2,000 receiving yards a reality. After a dazzling Week 6 performance, Hill has added 814 yards, six touchdowns, and 42 catches to his tally in just six games. If he maintains this remarkable pace, he is projected to finish the season with an unprecedented 2,306 receiving yards, an NFL first.

Notably, Calvin Johnson’s 1,964-yard single-season receiving record from 2012 was achieved in a 16-game season, whereas Hill has the advantage of an additional game, increasing his chances of shattering the all-time mark. But as he tops Micah‘s list, he has his own to follow before it.

Tyreek’s Top 5 Receivers in the NFL

Miami Dolphins‘ star WR, Tyreek Hill has gained recognition as a potential Pro Football Hall of Famer, boasting an impressive career with five 1,000-yard seasons in his seven-year career. Hill has also earned a spot on the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team. When asked to name his top five receivers of all time, Hill chose Antonio Brown, Torry Holt, Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, and Terrell Owens.

Notably, all but Holt and Brown are already enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Hill’s list interestingly excludes Jerry Rice, the NFL’s all-time leading receiver. Hill explained his decision, citing that he didn’t witness Rice’s prime due to the age difference. With Cheetah’s potential to surpass Rice’s most productive year in the near future, these two players’ names will remain a topic of dinner table discussions.