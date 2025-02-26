Ashton Jeanty Magnificently Manifested Crossing 2,000 Rushing Yards in 2024-25 Season

Ashton Jeanty didn’t just run through defenders in 2024—he ran straight into the history books. With an unimaginable 2,601 rushing yards and 29 TDs, the Heisman finalist turned his 2024 season into a highlight reel. Though few saw it coming, the Boise State RB had always believed in himself. The 21-year-old’s declaration a year ago that he wants to be the “next best running back to come through here” spoke volumes about his self-confidence.

Ever since Jeanty joined Boise State, his ability to torch defenders with pace while evading them with his low center of gravity was clearly evident. However, what helped Jeanty become a big name in such a short period has been his insatiable hunger to excel. If one were to compare his rushing stats from the last three years, it’s clear to see year-on-year tangible growth.

In the 2022 season, the Boise State RB rushed for 821 yards with 7 rushing TDs. This number nearly doubled in the 2023 season where the RB rushed for 1,347 yards raking up 569 receiving yards as well.

Jeanty’s game was clearly improving in production and versatility. But the RB instead chose to focus solely on rushing, leading him to set a target for the 2024 season—2000+ rushing yards.

When teammate Mason Randolph first heard this outlandish target, he couldn’t help but stand in disbelief. But Jeanty proved his seriousness by letting him know that he would cut his dreadlocks if the target wasn’t achieved.

While Jeanty initially let the reporters know that it was simply a ploy to make Randolph defend harder, his 2,601 rushing yards and 138 receiving yards proved that he wasn’t kidding.

It isn’t just flamboyance, which Jeanty has plenty of. The Boise State star has the talent, work ethic and numbers to back it up as well. Add to this, his explosive playstyle and ability to dominate both in rushing and receiving stats make him one of the most exciting prospects entering this year’s NFL Draft.

Where is Ashton Jeanty headed in the NFL Draft?

Even though most Mock Drafts rank Ashton Jeanty in the early 20s, don’t let it mislead you from the fact that the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist is an absolute steal at any point in the Draft. But as we have seen often, the Draft picks are a result of a multitude of factors including demand, supply, and cohort strength.

As things stand, CBS Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers are primed to land the talented RB should they choose to exercise their pick. While logic dictates that Jeanty should be a no-brainer pick for the Steelers, their team composition makes things difficult.

The Steelers’ QB position is a mess, and so is their backfield with RB Najee Harris most likely on his way out. The issue here is that Jeanty doesn’t have a similar profile to Harris.

But Ryan Wilson believes that Jeanty’s relatively short height shouldn’t dissuade Mike Tomlin & Co. from drafting him. Ashton Jeanty’s X-factor (explosiveness) and his similarity to Bijan Robinson make him a massive fit for the Steelers, believes Wilson.

“He’s a Bijan [Robinson], Jahmyr Gibbs-type player. Now, he’s not tall. He’s gonna be probably 5’6″, and people are gonna be whining about that. But I don’t care. If you watch him play, and the electricity with which he plays, that would bring another element to the offence.”

Drafting Ashton Jeanty would mean that the Steelers will be forced to either stick with the Fields-Wilson duo or trade in a veteran QB like Aaron Rodgers or Matthew Stafford. This is a crucial decision that Pittsburgh has to make. One thing is clear—Jeanty is built differently. He’s confident, explosive, and relentless—and the NFL better be ready for him.