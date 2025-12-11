‘Philip Rivers Returned to Overtake Ben Roethlisberger’s Hall of Fame Resume’: NFL Fan Goes Viral With His Conspiracy Theory

Almost every NFL fan was shocked when they learned that Philip Rivers would make a return to the NFL field. One reason was the impact it would have on his Hall of Fame candidacy. After being out of the league since 2021, Rivers had finished as a semifinalist for the 2026 HOF class.

However, now that he’s on the Indianapolis Colts and could play this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Rivers’ HOF candidacy is very well set to reset. That means he wouldn’t be eligible until 2031. By that time, one must wonder if his stats will still be viewed through the same lens.

Many are still stunned that Rivers gave up such a big honor for the Colts. But if X user Jeff Bell is to be believed, there is a bigger game at play here. Not just any game, a conspiracy.

Bell recently tweeted: “Conspiracy theory: Philip Rivers knew he was in a tough spot on the Hall of Fame… Next year Roethlisberger becomes eligible. Numbers and postseason success… Rivers is 648 yards behind Roethlisberger.”

“He can grab one more shot at postseason success, pass Roethlisberger in the process, and add a crazy final chapter to his story while also resetting his clock to have less competition,” Bell added.

It’s a wild, wild theory with very little evidence to support it. After all, Rivers has branded himself as a family man since retirement. He fell out of the limelight and into coaching high school football for his sons. This is to say that he has never seemed too focused on his legacy within the NFL.

Conspiracy theory: Philip Rivers knew he was in a tough spot on the Hall of Fame. Drew Brees, Eli Manning and Rivers are semifinalists. Brees is a lock. Eli has post season success and the Manning name. Next year Roethlisberger becomes eligible. Numbers and postseason… — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) December 11, 2025

If you asked Rivers, he probably doesn’t even know he’s so close to Roethlisberger in career yards. Not only that, but he’d then make a joke about how he still doesn’t think he’d be able to reach that figure in four games. So, while we appreciate the conspiracy and encourage “thinking outside of the box,” Bell’s argument above falls flat when analyzed thoroughly.

At the end of the day, we’re all excited to see Rivers play if he does make a return. It’ll be against one of the league’s best defenses, too. But it’s almost like a science experiment in a way. With this in mind, almost every fan of the NFL will set some time aside to watch a grandpa play in the NFL for the first time since Brett Favre.