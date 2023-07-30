A Year Before he Agreed to a $262,500,000 Extension, Justin Herbert’s Rookie Card Had Sold For $1,800,000

Justin Herbert, the star quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers, has been making waves both on and off the field. After agreeing to a massive $262,500,000 extension deal, he solidified his position as one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. However, it was not just his on-field performance that garnered attention; Herbert’s rookie card made headlines last year when it fetched a staggering $1.8 million.

In the highly competitive world of sports memorabilia, Justin Herbert has achieved a remarkable feat. Joining the ranks of NFL icons Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, Herbert’s rookie card became only the third in NFL history to be sold for a jaw-dropping sum of one million dollars or more.

Justin Herbert’s Rookie Cards Make History with Multi-Million Dollar Sales

In a groundbreaking moment for the sports memorabilia market, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has entered the record books with two of his rookie cards fetching astonishing sums.

According to ESPN, the first card, a 2020 Panini National Treasures Platinum NFL Shield autographed card, numbered 1-of-1, was sold for an eye-popping $1.8 million with buyer’s premium via collectibles marketplace Goldin. The card, consigned by high-rolling collector Shyne150 and graded 8.5 by Beckett Grading Services with a 10 autograph grade, has become one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in the NFL collectibles world.

Adding to the excitement, another of Herbert’s rookie cards, a 2020 Panini Prizm Black Finite card, also numbered 1-of-1, was sold for a staggering $1.1 million. Graded a 9 by Beckett Grading Services, this card made waves earlier in the week and contributed to Herbert’s status as a game-changer in the sports collectibles arena.

These multi-million dollar sales place Herbert in elite company alongside legends like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, elevating him as one of the most coveted names among collectors and investors alike.

As Justin Herbert’s popularity continues to soar, his rookie cards serve as a testament to his exceptional talent, and the fervor surrounding his collectibles demonstrates the deep appreciation and admiration fans and collectors have for this young NFL superstar.

Mahomes and Brady: NFL Legends’ Trading Cards Reach Million-Dollar Milestones

The trading card market has witnessed an astounding surge in value for sports memorabilia, and NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have been at the forefront of this exhilarating trend.

According to Action Network, Patrick Mahomes’ 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield rookie autographed card, graded a remarkable BGS 8.5 and one-of-a-kind, was sold in a private auction for a staggering $4.3 million. This sale made it the most expensive NFL trading card in history, showcasing the immense demand and reverence for Mahomes’ meteoric rise in the league.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady’s 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship rookie ticket autograph, graded NM-MT+ 8.5, reached an impressive $2.25 million during an auction at Lelands. As one of the most successful quarterbacks of all time, Brady’s card held the record for the highest-priced football card ever sold until Mahomes’ historic sale.

As the third NFL player to have a card sell for at least $1 million, Justin Herbert’s rookie card marks a turning point in the sports trading card landscape, further amplifying the allure and excitement surrounding this burgeoning market.