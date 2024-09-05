Fans Make a Desperate Plea for an ‘Instagram Collab’ Between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate the win over the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has welcomed Bill Belichick to Instagram, and fans are very excited about it. For so many years, Brady and Belichick were the definition of a dynamic duo. They put together a run that ended in six Super Bowl championships, something unmatched in NFL history.

However, after almost 20 years, their working relationship came to an end as Brady made his way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Tom earned another Super Bowl title in Florida, Belichick didn’t pick up another ring before leaving the New England Patriots earlier this year.

Ever since their split, there have been rumblings that the pair had fallen out to a certain extent. It wasn’t known whether they were on speaking terms as well, but either way, fans held out hope for an eventual reunion, which finally occurred during the Tom Brady Roast on Netflix.

And now that Belichick has decided to join Instagram, Brady once again showed that not much has changed since their time in Foxborough. In true Brady fashion, the former quarterback can be heard saying in the video:

“Guys, the party is over. Bill is here. It was a good run, but we gotta shut it down. Welcome, coach.”

As soon as Brady’s video surfaced online, fans expressed equal enthusiasm, with even the NFL’s official account joining in, “Bill and Tom collab when?”

This fan had a similar tone to that of Brady, saying, “Bill is going to set everyone straight and keep us in line.”

Another wrote, “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen on IG”

This fan, however, spotted something amazing, noting, “Did you notice he is following exactly 12 accounts? Coincidence? I think not.”

If they do reunite, perhaps it could come courtesy of the broadcast booth.

Belichick is becoming a ‘fan favorite’ broadcaster before Brady

The great Tom Brady will begin his role as lead commentator for NFL on Fox this weekend. Meanwhile, Belichick will join the Manningcast and make appearances on The Pat McAfee Show. So, naturally, there’s considerable anticipation surrounding a potential reunion between the two Patriots legends.

Brady seems to be pretty pumped up about starting his new role. As for Belichick, he also appears to be having the time of his life. He has already picked up 322,000 followers on Instagram, or as he likes to call it, Instaface. He’s also following his 23-year-old partner, Jordon Hudson, who many believe was the driving force behind his venturing onto social media.

Either way, we’re getting the chance to see a lighter side to Belichick after years of him being known as the tough New England coach. When it comes to the actual reunion talks, it’s hard to know whether contractual obligations will get in the way.

We all know that the NFL would love nothing more than to create content with the two of them, but right now, they both have a pretty big schedule ahead.

Hopefully, for the sake of the rabid Patriots nation, they’ll be back in a room together sooner rather than later.