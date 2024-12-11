Micah Parsons Feels Ashton Jeanty Deserves the Heisman Trophy Over Travis Hunter and Cam Ward

While American Football fans are confused about whether to back Ashton Jeanty or Travis Hunter for the Heisman Trophy, Cowboys star Micah Parsons has a clear winner.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” the Cowboys linebacker had Boise State star Ashton Jeanty as the special guest. While introducing the young star, Micah was super generous, as he not only showered praises on the running back but also let the world know that he was backing him over Hunter for the Heisman.

“I want to bring someone in who is a pretty special player, I think. He might take the league by storm, I mean, he already took college football by storm. He’s electrifying; he is, what I think, should be the Heisman winner… I want to bring in my guy Ashen Jeanty.”

Unfortunately for Micah, his favorite for the highly coveted college football trophy is not the bookmakers’ favorite. According to the latest odds, Travis Hunter is the overwhelming frontrunner with odds of -2500. Ashton Jeanty is a distant second at -1000, while the prospects of Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel [+25,000] and Miami’s Cam Ward [+25,000] appear far-fetched for the bookies.

While some might view Micah’s support as simply being favorable to his guest, it’s worth noting that the Cowboys star has been backing the Boise State RB for quite some time. Back in November, Micah reacted to a post on X highlighting Ashton’s record-breaking numbers by saying how Jeanty should be a no-brainer for the Heisman.

We shouldn’t even be discussing the heisman !!! Ashton Jeanty is the heisman winner!! https://t.co/JTz0pi0tNX — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 25, 2024

However, Parsons’ support is conditional.

Micah doesn’t want Jeanty to win against Penn State

Micah Parsons is a true Penn State loyalist. Having wreaked havoc with the Nittany Lions during his college football days, it’s no surprise to see the Cowboys star backing his former team to go all the way in the College Football bracket.

But for this to happen, Penn State will have to win against Ashton Jeanty’s Boise State, who they are slated to face at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 should things align.

If this scenario were to play out, Micah clarified that he would be rooting against Jeanty. “You might be in trouble though if Penn State sneaks out just one. That’ll be the first time that I’ll be rooting against you, bro,” the Cowboys star said.

“Like, make sure he gets no yards,” Parsons added, hilariously taunting the running back.

While Ashton responded to the taunt graciously, with all smiles and no cheeky comebacks, a loss against Penn State can slightly dampen his draft credentials. With this year’s college pool brimming with talent, what NFL teams would be impressed by is the one with the most character.

Should Jeanty pull off a victory under pressure against a superior opponent, it’s hard to imagine him not being picked within the top five.