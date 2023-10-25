Micah Parsons Goes Against Tom Brady’s Ideals to Call Rival Eagles the Best Team: “I Don’t Believe They Have Any Weaknesses”

Micah Parsons and ‘competitiveness’ are practically synonymous, but that didn’t stop him from calling his biggest divisional competitor, the Philadelphia Eagles, ‘the best team in the league’. It’s very rare for an athlete to make such a statement, as Tom Brady, on the contrary, positioned himself as a cutthroat competitor.

In the latest episode of The Edge, via Bleacher Report, Micah Parsons was very vocal about how he views the Eagles. The Cowboys’ edge rusher had no negative points for his rival team.

Micah Parsons Showers Praise on The Eagles

During his recent interaction with fans, Micah reacted to this week’s results in the NFL and its related news. While compiling his top five teams from the league, he gave his biggest divisional opponent the very top spot.

“AJ Brown is the top WR in the league. He continues to dominate and had a great game with 137 yards,10 receptions, and 1 TD. He is a top-10 receiver. Jalen Hurts played a good game. He is still progressing, and he has the same type of confidence as Josh Allen. The Eagles are 5-1, they are a great football team and they are playing inexcusable football. Regardless of what people say about Tush Push, they have top receivers and a great 0-line,” Parsons said.

In Parsons’ view, the Eagles don’t have any weaknesses. He also claimed that the Iggles, along with the four other teams from his list, are better than the Chiefs. However, the Cowboys’ LB further added that the defending champs have a deeper “knowledge” “and experience” of the game, which is unbeatable.

Parsons has emerged as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year is at the forefront of being the Defensive Player of the Year alongside 49ers Nick Bosa and Steelers T.J. Watt. Parsons has been in the news ever since the Cowboys’ humiliating loss to the 49ers where he expressed his opinion about Kittle’s celebration against the Cowboys and got into a war of words with Deebo Samuels.

While Parsons’ accolades place him among the top-tier linebackers, the greatest quarterback of all time apparently has a different mindset when it comes to competitiveness.

Brady’s Competitive Drive Made Him Different and Successful

It’s no secret that Tom Brady prides himself on being competitive. His 7 Rings and countless records are a testament to his success and his long-decorated career. In an interview with ‘Valuetainment Media’, TB12 discussed his mindset in the game, which certainly sets him apart.

Brady stated, “I didn’t have any friends on the other team. It’s a different day and age now. My friends were the guys that were in the battle with me. You have to create a different emotion to heighten your sense of awareness and focus. Anger motivated me,” followed by, “The more I could create an enemy, the more I wanted to kill those guys. I wanted to physically hurt them but learning they disrespected me or said some things- little things put in that state and I would say let’s f*ckin go.“

Parsons may not share Brady’s views, but his opinions have always resonated with fans. In the interview, he even clarified his choice to exclude his own team, focusing on impartiality. Placing the Eagles at the top is indeed justifiable, given the runner-up Super Bowl champion’s dominating presence this season.