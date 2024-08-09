“Such an Angel”: Tom Brady Beams With Pride as Maya Brady Bids Farewell to UCLA Softball

Tom Brady has made a name for himself on the football field, while his niece, Maya Brady, has been dominating the softball diamond. Recently, Maya achieved a significant milestone by bidding farewell to UCLA Softball at the age of 23. She shared this news with an emotional post on social media, leaving her GOAT uncle beaming with pride.

Looking back, the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s niece shared an emotional update on Instagram and reflected on how far she has come with UCLA Softball. She beautifully described how her time with the program not only shaped her athletically but also contributed to her personal growth.

Moreover, she mentioned that her five years with the Bruins were full of “love, joy, and probably too much laughter” and how she is immensely grateful to those who supported her along the way.

Maya then spoke of the special feeling of wearing the UCLA uniform and sporting her favorite number 7—a childhood dream come true for her. Though she may no longer wear that jersey, she treasures the lessons learned and memories created wearing it that will always remain with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Brady (@mayabrady_)

Once Maya’s post appeared on Instagram, TB12 was deeply touched by her reflection and was filled with pride. He referred to her as an “angel” and wrote, “You make us so proud.”

That said, Maya’s time at UCLA was truly extraordinary. While playing with the Bruins, she was especially known for her clutch-hitting ability. Maya also achieved several other feats, including ranking second in home runs (71) in the program’s history.

Her leadership, both on and off the field, was evident, as she played a major role in the program’s achievements during her tenure. However, bidding farewell to UCLA Softball was bittersweet for Maya.

Brady’s niece ends UCLA softball career with emotional heartbreak

Maya experienced a mix of emotions as her college softball career at UCLA came to a close with a loss to the Stanford Cardinal in the Women’s College World Series. It was the final elimination game.

Over her five years with the program, ever since making her debut in 2020, Maya consistently stood out as a player by earning awards like Pac 12 Freshman of the Year and two consecutive Pac 12 Player of the Year honors. She’s also a three-time First-Team All-American.

However, Maya’s ending at UCLA was not as strong as her beginning. She and the Bruins fell short in the World Series, losing 3-1.

The star middle infielder concluded her career with 279 hits, 71 home runs, and 246 RBIs in 248 games. Even though the outcome wasn’t what she had envisioned, Maya’s legacy as one of the program’s premier players is now deeply rooted.