Patriots News: Tom Brady Opens Up on the Josh McDaniels Meeting That Helped Change Super Bowl XLIX

Before a Super Bowl, nerves are inevitable because the stakes are massive and the margin for error is razor-thin. That’s why even the most experienced players feel nervous and overthink the night before the Big Game. Even Tom Brady, with 10 Super Bowl appearances, felt it. But what helped the Patriots legend win seven rings in 10 attempts was the way he channeled his anxiety into productivity.

On a recent appearance of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Brady peeled back the curtain on how one late-night conversation with OC Josh McDaniels before Super Bowl XLIX reshaped the Patriots’ offensive plan against the Seahawks’ feared Legion of Boom defense.

Brady began by explaining McDaniels’ overarching philosophy heading into Super Bowls: cut the flab, and keep things simple. “You have 60 to 70 plays left in the entire season. That’s all you got,” Brady said. “So why have 300 calls on the call sheet? You’re not gonna call them all anyway.”

Instead, McDaniels believed in trimming the offense down to its most executable ideas. This meant retaining those plays that the team trusted and could run cleanly under pressure. “Why don’t you try to just thin it out to the places that you feel give you the best chance to win?” Brady recalled. This mindset set the stage for what happened in the days leading up to the game.

Before the Seahawks clash, the Patriots practiced four days in Foxborough, then three more in Arizona. Seven practices in total. On paper, everything was installed. But something still didn’t sit right with Brady, especially in the red zone.

“It’s Friday night after we’ve had seven practices,” he said. After dinner with his family, around 9:30 p.m., that feeling started hitting him harder. “I’m walking from the parking lot up to my hotel room… and I called Josh.”

“I’m not feeling great about the red area,” he told McDaniels, before adding, “If I look to the right, the defense is gonna move to the right… If I look to the left, they’re all gonna move. I don’t think we can gain any leverage.”

Against Seattle’s scary discipline and speed, Brady felt his eyes alone were giving the defense answers. So he asked his OC one simple question: “Can we just go through the plan one more time?”

That call led to a late-night film session between 10 and 11 p.m., where Brady and McDaniels created three or four new red-zone plays right there. “We came up with about three or four plays on that Friday night,” Brady said.

Those plays were installed the very next morning, on Saturday, the day before the Super Bowl. “That one particular play you just showed… was one of the plays that we installed on the Saturday morning,” Brady revealed to Colin Cowherd.

This was definitely a big risk for Brady and his OC, since they had no time to practice and build chemistry for these new plays with the players. But as it turned out, the duo’s dare paid off immediately. “We threw touchdown passes on two of the plays that we installed on that Saturday morning,” he revealed.

These details matter because Super Bowl XLIX came down to inches and seconds. Brady finished with a then-record 328 passing yards and four touchdowns, leading a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback. The Patriots won 28-24, reclaiming the Lombardi Trophy in one of the most dramatic Super Bowls ever played.

For Brady, the lesson was simple: “You could be prepared. And then you can go to the next level. Cross every T, dot every I,” he said.