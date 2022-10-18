Peyton Manning record vs Alabama : Has Broncos and Tennessee legend ever beaten Alabama?

Peyton Manning is a Tennessee legend, and with the college recent massively upsetting Alabama, it brings into question whether Manning ever beat Alabama.

For those of you who missed it. Tennessee and Alabama played an electric game against each other this Saturday. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 and people anticipated an insane matchup, but nobody could have seen this coming.

The Crimson Tide were 9-point favorites to knock off the Vols, but in the end they lost 52-49. Tennessee put Alabama in an early 28-10 hole, and even though Alabama would come back to take the lead, the Vols held on.

After the game, fans stormed the field, drowning the field in a sea of orange. They ripped off the field goal post in celebration as the school went wild. It was an amazing sight to behold, and it showed everyone just why sports are so amazing.

Peyton Manning record against Tennessee

With Peyton Manning in the booth for another MNF Manningcast, many fans were wondering if the legendary quarterback had beaten the Crimson Tide himself. However, Manning won’t be in the Manningcast this week.

And well, what do you know, he has. Manning was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation when he played for Tennessee. He never won the Heisman, but many believe that he should have.

Manning was unquestionably the best quarterback in the country. He was picked first overall in the 1998 draft for that very reason. The NFL Hall of Famer was a First Team All-American and a Maxwell, Unitas, and Davey O’Brien winner.

During his career, Manning made sure to step it up against the powerhouses including Bama. He played them 4 times, and he beat them 3 times, finishing with 65 competed for 919 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, the rivalry hasn’t been as great since Manning left. Since then, Tennessee has just five wins against Alabama. It’s been a rough road, but the most recent win brought back a lot of joy for Tennessee fans who were used to seeing Manning light up the field for them.

