After Throwing in Mike Tomlin’s Name as Next Coach, Steve Bisciotti Takes a Dig at Jerry Jones While Talking About Ruining Families Over NFL Ownership

After 18 long years, the Baltimore Ravens decided that they had finally had enough of John Harbaugh. The veteran head coach was able to produce nothing more than an 8-9 record and rumors from the locker room, and the team officially missed out on the postseason for the second time in the last five years.

Advertisement

When you have a two-time MVP at quarterback like Lamar Jackson, that shouldn’t happen, at least, that’s what the team’s owner, Steve Bisciotti, seemed to communicate. During the 65 year old’s most recent press conference, which is currently going viral for several different reasons, Bisciotti was asked if Harbaugh would still be the coach had they won in Week 18.

“For a week,” he smirked, suggesting that Harbaugh was always going to be fired barring a Super Bowl run. So, that settles that matter, but what about the future of the team?

Well, Harbaugh’s former rival and head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, just so happened to call it quits right in the middle of Bisciotti’s press conference. The second that it was announced to Bisciotti by a member of the press, he was immediately asked if Tomlin “would be a candidate here?”

Bisciotti promptly looked towards the back of the room before laughingly exclaiming “Holy sh*t. Wouldn’t that be awesome?” He then joked that he would do it “Only if John [Harbaugh] takes the Pittsburgh job.”

“I don’t know. That whole thing last week maybe disqualified him from my opening after our kicker missed a kick to let them advance. Good for Mike. I don’t know. Talk to him. I love Mike, I’ve admired Mike for 18 years and it’s really shocking that he did it that way, but yea, that’s kinda crazy.”

Of course, there’s much more that goes into owning a team than just hiring and firing head coaches, and Bisciotti made sure to make note of that as well given the fact that he apparently doesn’t see himself owning the team for another 10 to 15 years. At a surface level, that’s completely understandable, after all, nobody wants to be working when they’re 80 years old.

#Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on if Mike Tomlin is a candidate in Baltimore: “Holy sh*t. Wouldn’t that be awesome?!? Only if John [Harbaugh] takes the Pittsburgh job.” https://t.co/qnMtNuRpjH pic.twitter.com/GlBPu3SM1s — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2026

The only issue is that Bisciotti might have to safeguard his cup at the next family dinner, because he also announced that, upon his departure, no one with his last name will be inheriting the team.

“I’m not passing it down to the family, I made that decision 25 years ago… I’ve seen family’s feud and ruin over these damn teams and I was determined not to do it. When I watch guys like Art Blank, and Steve Ross and Jerry Jones, and Jerry talking about which part of his anatomy he would give up for a Super Bowl at 83 years old, I don’t want to be there. I really don’t. I want to win a couple Super Bowls and get the hell out.”

While the majority of that statement will likely be contended at his next Thanksgiving, it’s the final sentence that means the most here. Bisciotti isn’t wanting anything more than a bit of self-fulfillment and a nice trophy or two.

If you can’t help him achieve that, you won’t be in the building, and given enough time, neither will he. He essentially declared that the Ravens are officially a win-now team, and with that, fans should expect a rather busy offseason in Baltimore.