“Micah Parsons Had Become a Liability”: Skip Bayless Details Why Jerry Jones Traded Their DE

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28 to acquire Parsons in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first round picks. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Jerry Jones’ decision to exchange his premier pass rusher, Micah Parsons, for a pair of consecutive first-round picks and the services of Kenny Clark from the Green Bay Packers fractured both headlines and his fan base. Dallas fans have been irate ever since the deal was first announced, and the media has echoed that sentiment with its own questions.

Advertisement

Although Jones does have at least one friendly voice in the world of sports media, and it’s ironically coming from someone who used to be one of his biggest critics, the former flagship personality of Fox Sports, Skip Bayless.

Bayless is one of the few media personalities who has been suggesting that it was actually Jones who won the trade. Wholeheartedly agreeing with the GM’s assertion that Parsons was not serviceable against the run, the former Undisputed host continues to assert that “Micah Parsons had become a liability.”

Citing various performances from the 2024 season, the life-time Cowboys fan just doesn’t believe that the pass rusher was worth the hassle in the end.

“With Micah on the field, the Eagles ran for 187 yards and won 34-6 at Jerry World. Then the Eagles ran for 179 yards in a 41-7 wipe out in Philly. Remember those?,” he explained. “New Orleans ran for 197 yards at Jerry World. It was 35-16 at halftime. Then came Baltimore, running for 274 yards, just again and again at Micah,” Skip added.

Throw in the fact that Kenny Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler in his own right, will still be on hand for Dallas, and Bayless is confident enough to suggest that Parsons will not be missed come Thursday night when the Cowboys renew their divisional rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles on their banner night.

Jones was more than capable of granting Parsons the benchmark contract extension that he had been hunting for, but their negotiations seemed to become more about the ‘principle’ of the situation rather than anything else. After all, the Cowboys were sporting more cap space than the Packers were prior to the deal occurring.

Bayless certainly seemed to believe as much after noting that “Jerry Jones questioned Micah Parsons’ leadership, lack thereof.” In the end, however, the Packers clearly didn’t share those worries with Jones.

The NFC North’s perennial contenders were more than happy to grant the two-time All-Pro DE a four-year $188-million contract extension upon his arrival. Parsons figures to be an immediate difference maker for what is currently the youngest roster in the league.

Green Bay’s pockets may be a little bit tighter than usual for the next two seasons, but it’s clear that they fancy their chances of dethroning the Detroit Lions to claim their first divisional crown since 2021. At this point in time, the only thing left in question is the availability of Parsons for Week 1, as an L4/L5 facet sprain has resulted in some last minute concerns.